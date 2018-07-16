Brief 7/16: The Public's FIRE IN DREAMLAND Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stephanie Wild - July 15, 2018

BroadwayWorld has learned that The Cher Show cancelled its final performance in Chicago, which was set for today, due to a technical issue. Multiple reports on social media state that a mini concert was performed in lieu of the full production, including 4 songs.. (more...)

2) Photo Coverage: The Cast of MY FAIR LADY Celebrates its 100th Performance

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy - July 15, 2018

Last night, July 14, My Fair Lady celebrated its 100th performance at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center. The cast celebrated with a cake backstage and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities!. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: The Stars Come Out For Broadway Barks, Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

by Jessica Fallon Gordon - July 15, 2018

Broadway Barks, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, took place yesterday, Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Shubert Alley.. (more...)

4) Backstage with Richard Ridge: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals Which Big Broadway Show He Turned Down!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge - July 15, 2018

Many Broadway fans came to know stage and screen star Jesse Tyler Ferguson for his iconic portrayal of Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. But in an alternate universe, a very different Broadway show might have been his big break. Below, Ferguson tells Richard Ridge all about that big decision that he had to make in 2005, and discusses his many other roles that have built his career. Watch the full interview below!. (more...)

5) BWW Flashback: The Great Work Begins! ANGELS IN AMERICA Concludes Broadway Run

by Nicole Ciravolo - July 15, 2018

Let's flashback to the beginning of this show's beautiful journey on Broadway.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Teal Wicks

(portrait by Walter McBride).

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Public's FIRE IN DREAMLAND opens tonight!

-Hit Toronto Show WE THE MEN Arrives In New York for One Night Only Tonight!

What we're geeking out over: The Go-Go's go gaga over Head Over Heels!

What we're listening to: CAROUSEL's cast album is now available in stores! Check out photos of the cast at the Barnes and Noble release event!

Click here for more photos!

Social Butterfly: Roma Peoples Project Responds to Name Change From 'Gypsy Robe' to 'Legacy Robe'

A Message from our friends at the Roma Peoples Project at Columbia University regarding the #LegacyRobe - pic.twitter.com/MAIDzpaMRL - Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) July 13, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tony Kushner, who turns 62 today!

Tony Kushner is an American playwright and screenwriter, best known for writing Angels in America, which was just recently revived on Broadway and closed yesterday, July 15. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1993 for Angels in America.

He also co-authored with Eric Roth the screenplay for the 2005 film Munich, and he wrote the screenplay for the 2012 film Lincoln. Both movies were critically acclaimed, and he received Academy Award nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay. He received a National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2013.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







