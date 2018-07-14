HEAD OVER HEELS
BWW TV: The Go-Go's Go Gaga Over HEAD OVER HEELS!

Jul. 14, 2018  

On Thursday night, the audience over at the new musical Head Over Heels got an extra special treat at curtain call, when the source of the show's score, legendary rock group The Go-Go's took the stage for a performance of some of their classic hits!

An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable, Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems.

What about the show did the ladies find most surprising? They exclusively tell BroadwayWorld below! Plus, click here to watch their full curtain call!

