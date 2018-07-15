BWW Flashback: The Great Work Begins! ANGELS IN AMERICA Concludes Broadway Run

Today, July 15, Angels in America, aka the most Tony Award-nominated play in history, will close.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

Let's flashback to the beginning of this show's beautiful journey on Broadway.

Oct 17, 2017 - Nathan Lane is the first to publicly speak about the shows transfer to New York. Check out this excerpt from a BroadwayWorld article from October 2017.

"I didn't think it would [transfer to New York]. I thought it was too physical a production, too expensive. Financially it didn't make sense...We're still having a lot of the same arguments about race, democracy and homophobia," Lane explains. "I think [the producers] behind this basically said this isn't going to make a lot of money. We'd be lucky if this recoups [its investment]. But it's important the play be seen again right now... It's certainly one of the most important plays of the 20th century," Lane emphasizes in hopes a new generation will get to discover.

Feb 1, 2018 - The Neil Simon Theater officially dons the Angels in America marquee!

Mar 21, 2018 - The first official production shots are released. Check out awesome stills of the show below!

Photos by Brinkhoff & Mogenburg

Mar 25, 2018 - Opening Night!

With stars like Lupita N'yongo, Phillipa Soo, RuPaul and many more flocking to the red carpet, the show's opening night went off with a bang. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night to chat with stars Andrew Garfield, Lee Pace and the rest of the company. Check it out below!

Don't miss the opening night bows below!

April 8, 2018 - Angels in America takes home two Olivier Awards, for Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Denise Gough).

May 1, 2018 - Tony Nominations are announced, and Angels in America snagged an impressive eleven of them! Angels in America had 11 nominations including: Best Revival of a Play, Best Leading Actor in a Play - Andrew Garfield, Best Featured Actor in a Play - Nathan Lane, Best Featured Actress in a Play - Susan Brown, Best Featured Actress in a Play - Denise Gough, Best Original Score - Music: Adrian Sutton, Best Scenic Design of a Play - Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Best Costume Design of a Play - Nicky Gillibrand, Best Lighting Design of a Play - Paule Constable, Best Sound Design of a Play - Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and Best Direction of a Play - Marianne Elliott.

Check out the reactions of leads Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield below!

Nathan Lane, Angels in America, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

I am thrilled to be a part of the most nominated revival in Tony history. Just to be in this company of extraordinary actors under the direction of the brilliant Marianne Elliott in Tony Kushner's masterwork has been an incredible gift. So today is more than just the proverbial icing on the cake, it's the entire dessert tray at the Four Seasons. I feel very happy and grateful and a little bloated.

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America, Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

I feel beyond honored to be nominated in this category with stage acting heroes of mine. The sun is finally shining in New York and to be telling the story of Angels in America on Broadway at this particular moment in time feels like the greatest gift and opportunity already. And to have the Tonys and the theatre community here in this city recognize our work in this way feels like icing on top of icing on top of icing. I'm so proud of this production and all of our crew, actors, designers and crafts people and perhaps most especially for our warrior director Marianne Elliot, who's vision is bringing Tony Kushner's masterpiece of a play to the Neil Simon Theater every night in its full glory; offering healing and medicine and hope to an audience of hungry souls that truly need it. Congratulations to all the nominees in all categories. How beautiful to be a part of such a rich and heartfelt community. I'll be beaming til 2019!

May 31, 2018 - Ahead of the Tony's, Andrew Garfield celebrates a Broadway milestone with the unveiling of his very own Sardi's portrait.

June 10, 2018 - The big day! Angels in America brings home three Tony's: Best Leading Actor in a Play for Andrew Garfield, Best Featured Actor in a Play for Nathan Lane, and Best Revival of a Play. Check out their acceptance speeches below!

As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

When it first premiered, Angels in America won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play. HBO's 2003 screen adaptation won both the Emmy® and the Golden Globe® Awards for Best Miniseries.

Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott, Angels in America stars Academy Award® and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield and two-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, and also features Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Beth Malone, Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Mark Nelson, Matty Oaks, Genesis Oliver, Jane Pfitsch, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova, and Lucy York.

Related Articles