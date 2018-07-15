Photo Coverage: The Stars Come Out For Broadway Barks, Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

Jul. 15, 2018  

Broadway Barks, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, took place yesterday, Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Shubert Alley.

For the past 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber, Broadway Barks featured a performance by the cast of Hello, Dolly! Other stars in attendance included Jenn Colella, Andrew Rannells, Hailey Kilgore, Melissa Benoist, Christy Altomare, Bebe Neuwirth, Katrina Lenk, Orfeh, Taylor Trensch, and many more! For a full list of stars in attendance, click here.

BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out photos of all the stars with the precious pups below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella and Petrina Bromley

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella and Petrina Bromley

Petrina Bromley

The cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Andrew Rannells

Tuc Watkins

Chad Kimball

John Cariani and Etai Benson

Mary Beth Peil

Hailey Kilgore

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever

Hailey Kilgore, Ariana DeBose, and Storm Lever

Storm Lever

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist

Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen

Christy Altomare

Christy Altomare

Margaret Colin

Paul Thornley, Noma Dumezweni, Poppy Miller, and Sam Clemmett

Margaret Colin, Renèe Fleming, Lindsay Mendez, and Jessie Mueller

Renèe Fleming

Sam Wolf, Mark Edwards, Cory Jeacoma, and Aaron De Jesus

Max von Essen

Ben Levi Ross, Phoenix Best, and Laura Dreyfuss

Kate Baldwin

Cast members from HELLO, DOLLY!

Evan Todd

Ben Jacoby and Evan Todd

Shorty

J. Harrison Ghee and Jenna Berloni

Lori Eve Marinacci, Connor John Gillooly, Justin Collette and Analisa Leaming

Gavin Creel and Charlie Stemp

Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, and Lilli Cooper

Stephen Carlile

Stephen Carlile

Jay Armstrong Johnson and Ali Ewoldt

Telly Leung, Arielle Jacobs, and Major Attaway

Barrett Wilbert Weed, Erika Henningsen, and Kate Rockwell

Isabel Keating

Rachel Bay Jones and Taylor Trensch

Patti Murin and Greg Hildreth

Bongi Duma, Stephen Carlile, and Bradley Gibson

Robert Creighton and son

John Riddle

Katrina Lenk and Bebe Neuwirth

Michael Urie

Orfeh

Orfeh

Samantha Barks

Samantha Barks

Manu Narayan and Marilu Henner

Adoptable dog

Adoptable dog

Michael Urie with Michael the Great Dane

Victor Garber and Bernadette Peters

Victor Garber and Bernadette Peters

FDNY cuddling an adoptable puppy



