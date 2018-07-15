Photo Coverage: The Stars Come Out For Broadway Barks, Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
Broadway Barks, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, took place yesterday, Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Shubert Alley.
For the past 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.
Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber, Broadway Barks featured a performance by the cast of Hello, Dolly! Other stars in attendance included Jenn Colella, Andrew Rannells, Hailey Kilgore, Melissa Benoist, Christy Altomare, Bebe Neuwirth, Katrina Lenk, Orfeh, Taylor Trensch, and many more! For a full list of stars in attendance, click here.
BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out photos of all the stars with the precious pups below!
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
Jenn Colella and Petrina Bromley
The cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND
Hailey Kilgore, Ariana DeBose, and Storm Lever
Paul Thornley, Noma Dumezweni, Poppy Miller, and Sam Clemmett
Margaret Colin, Renèe Fleming, Lindsay Mendez, and Jessie Mueller
Renèe Fleming
Sam Wolf, Mark Edwards, Cory Jeacoma, and Aaron De Jesus
Ben Levi Ross, Phoenix Best, and Laura Dreyfuss
Cast members from HELLO, DOLLY!
Ben Jacoby and Evan Todd
Shorty
J. Harrison Ghee and Jenna Berloni
Lori Eve Marinacci, Connor John Gillooly, Justin Collette and Analisa Leaming
Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, and Lilli Cooper
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Ali Ewoldt
Telly Leung, Arielle Jacobs, and Major Attaway
Barrett Wilbert Weed, Erika Henningsen, and Kate Rockwell
Rachel Bay Jones and Taylor Trensch
Bongi Duma, Stephen Carlile, and Bradley Gibson
Robert Creighton and son
Katrina Lenk and Bebe Neuwirth
Orfeh
Manu Narayan and Marilu Henner
Adoptable dog
Adoptable dog
Michael Urie with Michael the Great Dane
Victor Garber and Bernadette Peters
FDNY cuddling an adoptable puppy