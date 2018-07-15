Photo Coverage: The Stars Come Out For Broadway Barks, Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

Broadway Barks, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, took place yesterday, Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Shubert Alley.

For the past 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber, Broadway Barks featured a performance by the cast of Hello, Dolly! Other stars in attendance included Jenn Colella, Andrew Rannells, Hailey Kilgore, Melissa Benoist, Christy Altomare, Bebe Neuwirth, Katrina Lenk, Orfeh, Taylor Trensch, and many more! For a full list of stars in attendance, click here.

BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out photos of all the stars with the precious pups below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Jenn Colella



Jenn Colella



Jenn Colella and Petrina Bromley



Jenn Colella



Jenn Colella and Petrina Bromley



Petrina Bromley



The cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND



Andrew Rannells



Tuc Watkins



Chad Kimball



John Cariani and Etai Benson



Mary Beth Peil



Hailey Kilgore



Ariana DeBose



Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever



Hailey Kilgore, Ariana DeBose, and Storm Lever



Storm Lever



Melissa Benoist



Melissa Benoist



Erich Bergen



Erich Bergen



Christy Altomare



Christy Altomare



Margaret Colin



Paul Thornley, Noma Dumezweni, Poppy Miller, and Sam Clemmett



Margaret Colin, Renèe Fleming, Lindsay Mendez, and Jessie Mueller



Renèe Fleming



Sam Wolf, Mark Edwards, Cory Jeacoma, and Aaron De Jesus



Max von Essen



Ben Levi Ross, Phoenix Best, and Laura Dreyfuss



Kate Baldwin



Cast members from HELLO, DOLLY!



Evan Todd



Ben Jacoby and Evan Todd



Shorty



J. Harrison Ghee and Jenna Berloni



Lori Eve Marinacci, Connor John Gillooly, Justin Collette and Analisa Leaming



Gavin Creel and Charlie Stemp



Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, and Lilli Cooper



Stephen Carlile



Stephen Carlile



Jay Armstrong Johnson and Ali Ewoldt



Telly Leung, Arielle Jacobs, and Major Attaway



Barrett Wilbert Weed, Erika Henningsen, and Kate Rockwell



Isabel Keating



Rachel Bay Jones and Taylor Trensch



Patti Murin and Greg Hildreth



Bongi Duma, Stephen Carlile, and Bradley Gibson



Robert Creighton and son



John Riddle



Katrina Lenk and Bebe Neuwirth



Michael Urie



Orfeh



Orfeh



Samantha Barks



Samantha Barks



Manu Narayan and Marilu Henner



Adoptable dog



Adoptable dog



Michael Urie with Michael the Great Dane



Victor Garber and Bernadette Peters



Victor Garber and Bernadette Peters



FDNY cuddling an adoptable puppy