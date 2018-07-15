Photo Coverage: The Cast of MY FAIR LADY Celebrates its 100th Performance

Last night, July 14, My Fair Lady celebrated its 100th performance at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center. The cast celebrated with a cake backstage and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities!

Check out photos below!

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features a cast of 37 headed by Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, Linda Mugleston, and Manu Narayan. Harry Hadden-Paton and Diana Rigg are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lernerand music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



100th Performance of My Fair Lady



The Ensemble Cast of My Fair Lady



Lance Roberts and Joe Hart



Jordan Donica



Diana Rigg and Allan Corduner



Norbert Leo Butz



Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton



Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton



Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton



Lauren Ambrose



Linda Mugleston, Jordan Donica, Norbert Leo Butz, Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner, Clarke Thorell and the Cast of My Fair Lady



Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner and Clarke Thorell



Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Diana Rigg and Allan Corduner



Norbert Leo Butz, Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner and Clarke Thorell



The Cast of My Fair Lady



Andre Bishop with The Cast of My Fair Lady



The Cast of My Fair Lady



Allan Corduner, Harry Hadden-Paton, Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz



Andre Bishop with The Cast of My Fair Lady



Harry Hadden-Paton and Lauren Ambrose



Harry Hadden-Paton and Lauren Ambrose