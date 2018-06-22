Brief 6/22: Get a First Look at Idina Menzel in SKINTIGHT, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2018

The national tour of WAITRESS, which was scheduled to run June 26th to July 1st as PNC Broadway in Louisville has had their engagement canceled following a fire on the roof of the building and water damage.. (more...)

2) Elaine Paige Reflects on Originating EVITA on the Show's 40th Anniversary; Plus Watch Flashback Videos!

by Stephanie Wild - June 21, 2018

Elaine Paige took to Twitter today to reflect on her experiences originating the title role in Evita, 40 years ago today.. (more...)

3) Celebrate Disney's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME's 22nd Birthday With a Look Back on its Stage Adaptations

by Stephanie Wild - June 21, 2018

Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame was released 22 years ago today. The film, based on a novel by Victor Hugo, inspired many stage and screen adaptations. In honor of the movie's birthday, we're taking you on a look back through the history of Hunchback!. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at DAISY PULLS IT OFF at Charing Cross Theatre

by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2018

Fresh from a sell-out run at the Ivy Theatre, the first graduating year of Guildford School of Acting's BA Actor-Musician programme are to bring their unique production of Daisy Pulls it Off, full of quirky characters, splendid scrapes and fabulous friends, to delight West End audiences.. (more...)

5) Royal Ballet's Wayne McGregor Will Choreograph Tom Hooper's Big Screen Adaptation of CATS

by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2018

The stage is being set for the Jellicle Ball! According to The Stage, the Royal Ballet's resident choreographer, Wayne McGregor, has signed on to choreograph Tom Hooper's big screen adaptation of Cats. Filming is set to begin in London this November. Casting is now underway.. (more...)







Today's Call Sheet:

-DUETS With The Write Teachers(s) Volume 6, Featuring Beth Leavel, happens tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below

-GOOD MORNING NEW YORK: A New Musical About Broadcast News will perform a preview concert tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below

BWW Exclusive: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Robin de Jesus Celebrates Pride with Rainbow Meringues!

What we're watching: First Look at Idina Menzel in SKINTIGHT Off-Broadway

Social Butterfly: BWW Live Chats with WAITRESS Star Erich Bergen

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

