Jun. 21, 2018  

WAITRESS Tour Canceled In Louisville Due To Fire

The national tour of WAITRESS, which was scheduled to run June 26th to July 1st as PNC Broadway in Louisville has had their engagement canceled following a fire on the roof of the building and water damage.

The engagement will not be rescheduled and tickets will be automatically refunded.

The Courier Journal reports that the fire was contained to the roof but other parts of the building sustained water and smoke damage including dressing rooms, mechanical rooms, the basement, offices, and others.

"It's regrettable that the presentation of WAITRESS must be cancelled, but safety is a priority", said Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville. "We appreciate all of the hard work that The Kentucky Center staff and contractors have done thus far, but because the venue must have more time to ensure the safety of our patrons, the engagement must be cancelled and we will unfortunately be unable to reschedule or relocate this production."

"The producers of WAITRESS are appreciative of the efforts put forth by The Kentucky Center and Broadway Across America, but are extremely disappointed not to be able to bring the show to the fantastic audiences in Louisville."

