Elaine Paige Reflects on Originating EVITA on the Show's 40th Anniversary; Plus Watch Flashback Videos!

Elaine Paige took to Twitter today to reflect on her experiences originating the title role in Evita, 40 years ago today.

"Originating the role of Eva Peron was a thrilling experience that has stayed with me ever since," the actress writes. "[Evita is] the show that changed my life."

She continues, "Being on stage in [Evita] on 21st June 1978 was so exciting! The audience tore the roof off the Prince Edward Theatre chanting 'Evita, Elaine, Evita, Elaine' long after I'd gone to my dressing room!"

Being on stage in @OfficialEvita on 21st June 1978 was so exciting! The audience tore the roof off the #PrinceEdwardTheatre chanting "Evita, Elaine, Evita, Elaine" long after I'd gone to my dressing room! The company manager had 2 bring me back on stage. #Evita40 #musicaltheatre pic.twitter.com/yCDVdWUzBp - Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) June 21, 2018

Paige was offered the role of Evita when she was still relatively unknown, and the show kickstarted her road to stardom. For her performance in Evita, she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Musical, which at that time was called the Society of West End Theatre Award. She also won the Variety Club Award for Showbusiness Personality of the Year. She played the role for 20 months in total, from 1978 to 1980.

Watch Paige performing songs from Evita in the show's original run:

Don't Cry For Me Argentina:

Rainbow High / High Flying Adored

Evita is a musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It concentrates on the life of Argentine political leader Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The story follows Evita's early life, rise to power, charity work, and eventual death.



The musical began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. Its success led to productions in London's West End in 1978, winning the Laurence Olivier Awardfor Best Musical, and on Broadway a year later, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical.

This has been followed by a string of professional tours and worldwide productions and numerous cast albums, as well as a major 1996 film of the musical starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas. The musical was revived in London in 2006, and on Broadway in 2012, and toured the UK again in 2013-14 before running for 55 West End performances at the Dominion Theatre in September-October, 2014.

