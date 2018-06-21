Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch
Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Robin de Jesus Celebrates Pride with Rainbow Meringues!

Jun. 21, 2018  
In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, just in time for NYC Pride, we bring you a star from THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Robin de Jesús! Check out the recipe for Katie's Rainbow Meringues below!

De Jesús has appeared on Broadway in In the Heights (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), La Cage aux Folles (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Rent, and Wicked. Select Off-Broadway and regional credits include Domesticated (Lincoln Center); In The Heights; Patti Issues; Cabaret; Aladdin; Two Gentlemen of Verona; Grease; and Homos, Or Everyone in America. Select film credits include Camp, HairBrained, Gun Hill Road, Elliot Loves, 11:55 Holyoke, and Fat Girls. Robin's TV appearances include "Law & Order SVU," "How to Make It in America" and his cabaret credits include Crush to Crushed and The Struggle is Real (54 Below).

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

THE BOYS IN THE BAND Rainbow Meringues

INGREDIENTS:

4 Eggs Whites
1/2C Sugar In The Raw
1/2 tsp Cream Of Tarter
1C Powdered Sugar
Juice of half a lemon
Food Coloring

DIRECTIONS:

-With an electric mixer, mix up egg whites until the top is covered with bubbles.
-Add in half your Sugar in the Raw and mix until soft white peaks form.
-Add the rest of your Sugar in the Raw and cream of tarter and mix until stiff peaks form.
-Add your powdered sugar and lemon juice until completely blended. Your meringue should have a slight glossy look.
-Using your desired icing tip, in a pastry bag make a stripe of food coloring for each color of the rainbow. Make sure to leave room between the stripes so to prevent the colors from blending together.
-Fill pastry bag with your meringue.
-Pipe meringues into round mounds.
-Bake at 200 degrees for 45 minutes on a lined baking sheet.
-Enjoy with with pride!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

