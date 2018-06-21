BWW TV: First Look at Idina Menzel in SKINTIGHT Off-Broadway- Opening Tonight!

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere production of SKINTIGHT, by Roundabout Underground alumnus Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other), with direction by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews). The cast includes Will Brittain as "Trey," Stephen Carrasco as "Jeff," Eli Gelb as "Benjamin Cullen," Cynthia Mace as "Orsolya," Idina Menzel as "Jodi Isaac" and Jack Wetherall as "Elliot Isaac." Get a first look at footage from the show below!

Roundabout reunites writer Joshua Harmon and director Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews, Admissions) for Skintight, a scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex, for Harmon's Roundabout Underground commission. As part of Roundabout's commitment to foster the talent of emerging writers, each Underground playwright is commissioned to write a new play before their Underground play is produced.

Skintight opens tonight at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through August 26, 2018.

Reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman, Jodi Isaac (Idina Menzel) turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with Trey. Who's 20. And not necessarily gay. But probably an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi's son. Who's also 20. And definitely gay. Skintight assays the nature of love, the power of attraction, and the ways in which a superficial culture persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what's on the inside.

The creative team includes Lauren Helpern (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design) andEric Shimelonis (Original Music & Sound Design).

Tickets for Skintight are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office.

