Brief 5/29: Megan Hilty and Cynthia Erivo Perform at the Memorial Day Concert, Go Inside the Obie Awards, and More!

May. 29, 2018  

VIDEO: Watch Megan Hilty and Cynthia Erivo Perform at the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert!
by Stage Tube - May 28, 2018

Today, on the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day, PBS' multi award-winning NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT returned live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise. Broadway leading ladies Megan Hilty and Cynthia Erivo were among the all-star line-up. Watch them perform in the video below!. (more...)

by BWW News Desk - May 28, 2018

Once a year, Americans remember the lives lost in service to our great country. Stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage have been the topics of countless films, television series, and of course, stage productions. Today, we celebrate our armed forces with just a few musical numbers from shows that tribute their sacrifice.. (more...)

by Stage Tube - May 28, 2018

On Day 17 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate a Tony-winning veteran of stage and screen who is nominated once again this year for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in the Broadway revival of Angels In America, Nathan Lane. . (more...)

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 28, 2018

The American Theatre Wing (Heather Hitchens, President and CEO) and The Village Voice (Peter Barbey, President and CEO) announced the winners of the 63rd Annual Obie Awards® just last week at Terminal 5.. (more...)

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 28, 2018

Watch below as Ayad tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Anthony Boyle

