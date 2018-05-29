Brief 5/29: Megan Hilty and Cynthia Erivo Perform at the Memorial Day Concert, Go Inside the Obie Awards, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - May 28, 2018

Today, on the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day, PBS' multi award-winning NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT returned live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise. Broadway leading ladies Megan Hilty and Cynthia Erivo were among the all-star line-up. Watch them perform in the video below!. (more...)

2) A Very Musical Memorial Day - Broadway Tributes the Troops!

by BWW News Desk - May 28, 2018

Once a year, Americans remember the lives lost in service to our great country. Stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage have been the topics of countless films, television series, and of course, stage productions. Today, we celebrate our armed forces with just a few musical numbers from shows that tribute their sacrifice.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 17: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Tonys

by Stage Tube - May 28, 2018

On Day 17 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate a Tony-winning veteran of stage and screen who is nominated once again this year for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in the Broadway revival of Angels In America, Nathan Lane. . (more...)

4) BWW TV: Celebrate the Best of Off-Broadway Backstage at the Obie Awards!

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 28, 2018

The American Theatre Wing (Heather Hitchens, President and CEO) and The Village Voice (Peter Barbey, President and CEO) announced the winners of the 63rd Annual Obie Awards® just last week at Terminal 5.. (more...)

5) WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Ayad Akhtar

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 28, 2018

Watch below as Ayad tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Anthony Boyle

What we're geeking out over: FROZEN's Movie Hans Santino Fontana Snaps Pictures With Stage Hans John Riddle

What we're watching: Diane Paulus Remembers HAIR on CBS Sunday Morning

Social Butterfly: Watch Joshua Henry's #BigelowFlows, Memorial Day edition!

#BigelowFlows ??#MemorialDay Edition ???? Respect & honor to those sacrificed while serving our country's armed forces ???? #soloflow of Carousel's most beautiful love song, dedicated to anyone who has found hope in Carousel's lessons. @carouselbway pic.twitter.com/ocLDb8R7U2 - Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) May 28, 2018

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

