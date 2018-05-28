BWW TV: Celebrate the Best of Off-Broadway Backstage at the Obie Awards!

The American Theatre Wing (Heather Hitchens, President and CEO) and The Village Voice (Peter Barbey, President and CEO) announced the winners of the 63rd Annual Obie Awards® just last week at Terminal 5.

Rajiv Joseph's Describe the Night, produced by Atlantic Theater Company, received the Obie Award for Best New American Play, which is accompanied by a $1,000 prize. Legendary Tony Award®-nominated and three-time Obie Award-winning actress Kathleen Chalfant received a special Obie Award forLifetime Achievement. Emmy and Obie-winning actor John Leguizamo hosted this year's ceremony, which was held at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street). A complete list of the awards is listed here.

This year's presenters included New York City nightlife celeb Pixie Aventura, The Village Voice President and CEO Peter Barbey, two-time Tony Award and Obie Award winner Matthew Broderick, Lilli Cooper, Chair of the Obie Judges Michael Feingold, Academy Award® and two-time Tony Award® nominee Andrew Garfield, Gideon Glick, American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens, Tony Award and three-time Obie Award winner David Henry Hwang, six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Emmy Award nominee Lucy Liu, six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, Tony Award nominee Beth Malone, Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Arian Moayed, Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner David Morse, Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Itamar Moses, Tony Award nominee Oliver Platt, Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Rebecca Taichman, and Tony Award winner David Zinn.

The evening's festivities, which were live-streamed on the official Obie Awards Twitter account www.twitter.com/ObieAwards, also included an opening number featuring Obies host John Leguizamo. In addition, special performances were given by Stephen Trask who performed "Wig in a Box" honoring the 20th Anniversary of Hedwig and the Angry Inch; Laura Benanti who led an off-Broadway musical trivia segment; and Laura Osnes who performed "What Matters Most" as part of the In Memoriam. The Obie Awards Band was led by P. Jason Yarcho, and featured the vocals of Brie Cassil, Lisa Ramey, and Yvette Rovira.

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage with the winners below!

Related Articles