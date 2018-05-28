VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 17: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Tonys

On Day 17 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate a Tony-winning veteran of stage and screen who is nominated once again this year for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in the Broadway revival of Angels In America, Nathan Lane.

Lane most recently appeared on Broadway in The Nance, for which he received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations, and won the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama League Distinguished Performance Award, and at the Goodman Theater in Chicago as Hickey in the Robert Fallsproduction of The Iceman Cometh which will be presented at BAM in 2015.

He made his Broadway debut opposite George C. Scott in Present Laughter (Drama Desk nomination), followed by Merlin, The Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls (Tony nomination, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards), Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards), The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards, Olivier Award), The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations).

Off Broadway: (1992 Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Performance) The Common Pursuit, The Film Society, The Lisbon Traviata (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle nomination), Lips Together, Teeth Apart, Love! Valour! Compassion! (Obie Award), Bad Habits, Dedication, Mizlansky/Zilinsky, Trumbo, Measure for Measure (St. Clair Bayfield Award), A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merry Wives of Windsor, She Stoops to Conquer, In a Pig's Valise, Love, Do Re Mi.

Television: Most recently recurring on "The Good Wife" and "Modern Family" (Six Primetime Emmy nominations, Two Daytime Emmy Awards, and a People's Choice Award). Over 35 films including: The Birdcage (Golden Globe nomination, Screen Actors Guild and American Comedy Awards), Ironweed, Frankie and Johnny, Mousehunt, Jeffrey, The Lion King, Stuart Little, Nicholas Nickleby (National Board of Review Ensemble Acting Award), The Producers (Golden Globe nomination), Swing Vote, Mirror Mirror, The English Teacher.

In 2006 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

Celebrate Nathan with this performance from the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum!

