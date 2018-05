Today, on the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day, PBS's multi-award-winning NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT returned live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise.

Broadway leading ladies Megan Hilty and Cynthia Erivo were among the all-star line-up. Watch them perform in the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You