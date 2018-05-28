Zooming In...
Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Ayad Akhtar

May. 28, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on Mean Girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Ayad Akhtar!

Quick Facts About Ayad:

His Nomination: Best Play

The Show: Junk

Up Against: The Children (Author: Lucy Kirkwood), Farinelli and The King (Author: Claire van Kampen), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (Author: Jack Thorne), Latin History for Morons (Author: John Leguizamo)

Did You Know?: Ayad was also nominated in 2015 for his play, Disgraced.

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Ayad Akhtar

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Ayad Akhtar

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Ayad Akhtar

Photos by Walter McBride

Ayad on his first Broadway show: "[It was] Mary Stuart, the Donmar Warehouse production and it inspired me to want to write a play of classical scale for Broadway, which is what Junk was. It was a direct line between that first experience on Broadway and Junk. That's what started me realizing, 'Wow, there's an appetite for a smart, big play about language on Broadway."

Watch below as Ayad tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Ayad Akhtar
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


6 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or COME FROM AWAY for Best Long-Running Show...


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Richard Ridge Chats Up the Stars at the Outer Critics Circle Awards!
  • BWW TV: Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe, and Cast Are Learning HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING!
  • BWW Exclusive: THE BAND'S VISIT Takes DC! Go Behind the Scenes of the Cast's Trip to the Tiny Desk!
  • BWW TV: Celebrate the Best of Off-Broadway Backstage at the Obie Awards!
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Renee Fleming
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Clint Ramos

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       