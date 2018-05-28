WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Ayad Akhtar

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on Mean Girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Ayad Akhtar!

Quick Facts About Ayad:

His Nomination: Best Play



The Show: Junk

Up Against: The Children (Author: Lucy Kirkwood), Farinelli and The King (Author: Claire van Kampen), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (Author: Jack Thorne), Latin History for Morons (Author: John Leguizamo)

Did You Know?: Ayad was also nominated in 2015 for his play, Disgraced.

Photos by Walter McBride

Ayad on his first Broadway show: "[It was] Mary Stuart, the Donmar Warehouse production and it inspired me to want to write a play of classical scale for Broadway, which is what Junk was. It was a direct line between that first experience on Broadway and Junk. That's what started me realizing, 'Wow, there's an appetite for a smart, big play about language on Broadway."

Watch below as Ayad tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

Related Articles