Brief 2/15: Get a Sneak Peek of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) BWW Exclusive: What's the Greatest Broadway Love Song Ever? 1000+ Stars Make Their Picks!

by BWW Special - February 14, 2018

This year's entries feature stars from some of Broadway's hottest shows, including: Sutton Foster, Vanessa Williams, Alan Menken, Victoria Clark, Gavin Creel, and MANY more!. (more...)

2) Order Up! Katharine McPhee to Take A Shift in WAITRESS on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - February 14, 2018

Order up! Katharine McPhee is making her Broadway debut in Waitress. Since vaulting to fame as a captivating singer on 'American Idol,' Season 5, she's become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts. Her latest album of timeless American standards 'I Fall in Love Too Easily' was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series, 'Smash,' Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). She's currently starring in the hit CBS dramatic series 'Scorpion.' Katharine has long dreamed of appearing on Broadway, and wishes to thank her friends, family and especially her fellow Waitress cast members for this life changing opportunity.. (more...)

3) Breaking: Brandon Uranowitz, James Synder & More Will Lead Encores! GRAND HOTEL!

by BWW News Desk - February 14, 2018

Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel today announced casting for the Encores! production of Grand Hotel, The Musical, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Millie's Back! Watch Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel & More Revisit THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE!

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 14, 2018

The fact is: everything on Monday was thoroughly modern once more! The 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert benefit celebration of the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie was presented last night at The Minskoff Theatre. The concert starred two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award® winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the human services organization that helps everyone in entertainment and performing arts.. (more...)

5) Photo: Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee Get Glamorous in PRETTY WOMAN Photo for Vanity Fair

by Stephanie Wild - February 14, 2018

Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee, stars of the upcoming musical Pretty Woman, got glammed up in a new photo for Vanity Fair. Check out the stunning photo below, courtesy of VanityFair.com.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Liz Callaway

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Ben Edelman, Andrew Garman, Jessica Hecht and more star in Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS at LCT, opening tonight!

-LITTLE LEAGUE makes its world premiere at Kraine Theater, beginning tonight!

-Michael Hagins' THE VENGEANCE ROOM starts Step1 Theatre Project's 2018 season tonight!

-Strindberg's A DREAM PLAY, adapted by Egg & Spoon, begins performances tonight!

-The Hearth's world premiere of Gracie Gardner's ATHENA begins performances tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Spend a bittersweet Valentine's Day by cozying up with the cast of CRUEL INTENTIONS in our exclusive interview!

What we're geeking out over: Guns from HAMILTON and more theater, movie, and television props are on display in MA!

What we're watching: Meet the company and catch a sneak peek of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE!

Social Butterfly: Sara Bareilles hid valentines in a few Playbills at last night's WAITRESS! Did you find one?

.@SaraBareilles hid Valentines in some of our playbills tonight! Make sure you look out for them! pic.twitter.com/C32J727d7x - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) February 15, 2018

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles