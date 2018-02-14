BWW TV: Buffett Hits Broadway! Meet the Company and Catch a Sneak Peek of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Escape to Margaritaville completed its pre-Broadway tour in Chicago on Saturday, December 2. The show received its World Premiere steps from the ocean at La Jolla Playhouse this past spring, and embarked on a pre-Broadway tour playing New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and Chicago's Oriental Theatre. Previews for the Broadway engagement begin Friday, February 16, 2018, ahead of a Thursday, March 15 Opening Night.

The cast of Escape to Margaritaville includes Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff, Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen, Rema Webb, Don Sparks, Andre Ward, Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow,Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Jennifer Rias, Julius Anthony Rubio, Nick Sanchez, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

BroadwayWorld just met the company earlier today and we're taking you inside the special event for a sneak peek below!

