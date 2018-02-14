BWW Exclusive: What's the Greatest Broadway Love Song Ever? 1000+ Stars Make Their Picks!

From the melodies of Rodgers and Hammerstein to the lyrics of Jason Robert Brown, nothing says romance like a Broadway ballad, and it's that special time of year to celebrate the best of them. This is BroadwayWorld's 2018 Valentine's Day Special... and it's bigger than ever!

This year's entries feature stars from some of Broadway's hottest shows, including: Sutton Foster, Vanessa Williams, Alan Menken, Victoria Clark, Gavin Creel, and MANY more!



Our 11th annual Valentine's Day gift to you asks simply: "What's the Most Romantic Broadway Love Song Ever?" We've gathered responses from over 1000 performers, composers, industry professionals, and personalities from across the globe.

CLICK HERE to check out the full list!





