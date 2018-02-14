BWW TV: Spend a Bittersweet Valentine's Day by Cozying Up with the Cast of CRUEL INTENTIONS!

The 90s are indeed back. Due to popular demand, CRUEL INTENTIONS - the new musical nightlife experience based on Roger Kumble's 1999 cult-hit film - has extended a second time, now playing through Friday, March 16, 2018 at downtown hotspot (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street).

CRUEL INTENTIONS is an exhilarating and deceptively funny new musical that pulls you into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster's daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl - and anyone who gets in their way - they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love. Staged at (le) Poisson Rouge, complete with bar and table service, audience members are thrown into '90s euphoria as the intoxicating story unfolds around them, set to the greatest throwback hits of the decade by such artists as Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Jewel, 'NSYNC and more - in addition to songs from the film's iconic soundtrack such as "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve and "Colorblind" by Counting Crows.

We're cozying up this Valentine's Day with the three stars of the show- Lauren Zakrin, Constantine Rousouli and Carrie St. Louis. Watch below as they chat about their characters' sexy love triangle and even test their knowledge of hits of the 90s!

