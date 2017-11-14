Ben Edelman, Andrew Garman, Jessica Hecht and More to Star in Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS at LCT

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Ben Edelman, Andrew Garman, Jessica Hecht, Dana Ivey, and Sally Murphy will be featured in its upcoming production of ADMISSIONS, a new play by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

ADMISSIONS will begin previews Thursday, February 15 and open on Monday, March 12 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

In ADMISSIONS, Sherri Rosen-Mason (to be played by Jessica Hecht) is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. And alongside her husband (Andrew Garman), the school's Headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son (Ben Edelman) sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results. ADMISSIONS is a new play that explodes the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America.

ADMISSIONS will have sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Mark Barton, and sound by Ryan Rumery.

Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews received its world premiere at Roundabout Underground, transferred to the Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre, and has since become one of the most produced plays in the United States. International productions include Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, South Africa, and London's West End, following sell-out runs at Theatre Royal Bath and the St. James. Other plays include Significant Other, which had its world premiere at Roundabout and opened on Broadway in Spring 2017, and Ivanka, which had readings at theatres across the country on Election Eve 2016. Joshua's new play Skintight will also premiere this season at Roundabout. He is a graduate of the Juilliard School, and has been awarded fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, the Atlantic Center for the Arts, and NNPN.

Daniel Aukin returns to Lincoln Center Theater where he directed the LCT3 and Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater productions of Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles. His recent work includes the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's Fool for Love, Dan LeFranc's Rancho Viejo, Abe Koogler's Fulfillment Center, Melissa James Gibson's Placebo, a musical version of the Jonathan Lethem novel The Fortress of Solitude, Joshua Harmon's Bad Jews, Melissa James Gibson's What Rhymes With America, Sam Shepard's Heartless, Marius von Mayenburg's The Ugly One, Itamar Moses' Back Back Back, Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge, and Elmer Rice's The Adding Machine. As artistic director of Soho Rep (1998-2006) his premieres of new work included Mark Schultz's Everything Will Be Different, Melissa James Gibson's Suitcase and [sic], Mac Wellman's Cat's Paw, Quincy Long's The Year of the Baby, and Maria Irene Fornes' Molly's Dream.

Lincoln Center Theater, now in its 33rd year, is currently producing Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Ahktar's new play JUNK, directed by Doug Hughes, in the Vivian Beaumont Theater; the award winning production of The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and the LCT3 production of After the Blast, a new play by Zoe Kazan, also directed by Ms. Neugebauer, in the Claire Tow Theater. LCT's upcoming 2018 productions include the classic Lerner & Loewe musical My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning performances Thursday, March 15 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater and the LCT3 production of queens, a new play by Martyna Majok, directed by Danya Taymor, beginning performances Saturday, February 10 in the Claire Tow Theater.

ADMISSIONS is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. New American plays at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater are generously supported by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. The Mitzi E. Newhouse season is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

BEN EDELMAN LCT debut. Broadway: Significant Other (also Roundabout). Other theater includes Angels in America (Throughline Theatre Company); and Three Sisters, Trojan Women: A Love Story, The Idiot Box (CMU). Film includes Dot (Cannes Film Festival), Milkman, This Vinyl Crap, (En)listless, Samantha Mooney and Drifting Blues. TV: "Instinct," "BrainDead," "The Good Wife." Education: BFA Acting, Carnegie Mellon University.

ANDREW GARMAN LCT debut. Broadway: Salome. Off-Broadway includes The Moors; The Christians (Playwrights Horizons); Burning (The New Group); Whore, Hamlet, Cymbeline (The Public); The Bereaved (Partial Comfort Productions); and The Caucasian Chalk Circle, The Bald Soprano (La Mamma). Other theater includes The Glory of the World (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Rothschild's Fiddle, Three Sisters, The Merchant of Venice (A.R.T) and The Winter's Tale (South Carolina Shakespeare Festival). Film: Simple Revenge, Wilderness, Groomed, Celamy, Ode to Elaina. TV: "Madam Secretary," "Mercy," "Law & Order," "Conviction," "All My Children," "Six Degrees."

JESSICA HECHT LCT: The House in Town. Broadway: The Price, Fiddler on the Roof, The Assembled Parties (Lilly Award), Harvey, A View From the Bridge (Tony, Drama League nominations), Brighton Beach Memoirs, Bound, Julius Caesar, After the Fall, The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Off-Broadway includes King Lear (Shakespeare in the Park); Stage Kiss (Outer Critics Circle nom.; Playwrights Horizons); The Three Sisters, Stop Kiss (Drama League noms.); Flesh and Blood (NYTW); and Williamstown Theatre Festival (eleven seasons). Film includes Anesthesia, J. Edgar, Dan in Real Life, Starting Out in the Evening, Sideways and The Grey Zone. TV includes "Red Oaks," "Breaking Bad," "Jessica Jones," "Bored to Death" and "Friends."

DANA IVEY LCT: The Rivals (Tony nomination), Henry IV, Sex and Longing. Broadway: Heartbreak House, Sunday in the Park with George, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Butley (Tony noms.); Waiting in the Wings; Indiscretions; Pack of Lies; Present Laughter. Off-Broadway includes Mrs. Warren's Profession, Quartermaine's Terms (Obie Award), Savannah Disputation, Wenceslas Square, Kindertransport, The Uneasy Chair and Hamlet. Film includes Ghost Town, Legally Blonde 2, Rush Hour 3, Sabrina, The Addams Family, The Color Purple and Two Weeks Notice. TV includes "Boardwalk Empire," "Easy Street," "Law & Order," "Sex and the City," "Monk" and "Frasier." 2008 Theater Hall of Fame inductee.

SALLY MURPHY LCT: Bernarda Alba, A Man of No Importance, Carousel. Broadway: August: Osage County; Fiddler on the Roof; Michael John LaChiusa's The Wild Party; The Grapes of Wrath. Off-Broadway: Angel Reapers (Signature), The Threepenny Opera (Lortel nomination; Atlantic), Richard Nelson's The Apple Family Plays (The Public), A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (City Center's Encores!), Brutal Imagination (Vineyard). Regional includes Time Stands Still, Sex with Strangers, August: Osage County (Steppenwolf); The Lover, Bacchanalia (Bay Street Theatre); and My Fair Lady (Signature). Film includes Pollock, Charming Billy, Fearless and Prelude to a Kiss. TV includes "If These Walls Could Talk," "Bedtime," "Victim of Love," "Dead by Sunset" and "Flying Blind."

