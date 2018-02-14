BWW TV: Millie's Back! Watch Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel & More Revisit THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE!

The fact is: everything on Monday was thoroughly modern once more!

The 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert benefit celebration of the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie was presented last night at The Minskoff Theatre. The concert starred two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award® winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the human services organization that helps everyone in entertainment and performing arts.

Joining Foster, Creel and Harris, the benefit concert will co-star many original cast members including Marc Kudisch, Francis Jue, Megan McGinnis, Anne Nathan, Sheryl Lee Ralph. Original award-winning creative team members Michael Mayer (director), Rob Ashford (choreographer) and Michael Rafter (musical director) will helm the evening.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you highlights form the concert below!

