Jul. 22, 2019  

Brian Stokes Mitchell Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below This November

This holiday season, Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with an all-new show, "Plays With Music - Holiday,"celebrating both the holidays and the release of his new album, "Plays with Music."

Performances are November 12 - 23 at 7PM.

$105 - $115 cover charge, $140 VIP seating and $170 - $175 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

To purchase tickets, visit 54below.com/events/brian-stokes-mitchell-plays-with-music-holiday.

Featuring classic holiday favorites with fresh arrangements along with some non-traditional surprises, the show is a delightful evening with one of Broadway's most charismatic and versatile leading men. Stokes is a veteran of 10 Broadway shows that include Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me Kate and Shuffle Along. His performances have garnered him a slew of awards including two Tonys and induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame.



