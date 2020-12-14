Brian Cox & Richard Madden Will Lead FROM NOW, a New Sci-Fi Podcast

Brian Cox and Richard Madden will reunite to star in "From Now," a new sci-fi podcast hailing from QCode.

The series begins when a the USS HOPE, a famed lost spaceship, returns to Earth after vanishing thirty-five years prior. The lone survivor, voiced by Madden, disembarks mysteriously looking the exact same age as when he left. Following the ensuing media chaos, he finally reunites with his formerly identical twin brother, voiced by Cox for a one-on-one meeting. But what starts as a joyful reconciliation soon leads to dark revelations that threaten their relationship - and the future of humanity, according to Deadline.

Listen to the trailer for the podcast below.

The pair previously starred together in "Medici."

Cox recently played Lyndon B. Johnson in Broadway's "The Great Society." His Broadway credits also include "That Championship Season," "Rock 'n' Roll," "Art," and "Strange Interlude." He currently stars on "Succession" on HBO.

Madden is best known for his portrayal of Robb Stark on "Game of Thrones." He starred in Kenneth Branagh's production of "Romeo & Juliet" on the West End opposite Lily James; he and James also starred in Branagh's Disney film adaptation of "Cinderella."