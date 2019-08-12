Breaking: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Play Limited Engagement on Broadway This Fall

Percy Jackson is coming to the Longacre Theatre!

Bring on the monsters! TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment have just announce that The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the original musical adaption of Rick Riordan's New York Times best-selling novel, will arrive on Broadway this fall for a strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street) following the recent successful conclusion of its 32-city North American First National Tour which has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

With a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Broadway debut), The Lightning Thief will begin performances Friday, September 20 ahead of a Wednesday, October 16 opening night.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

Casting for The Lightning Thief's Broadway run will be announced soon.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, August 14 at 10:00am EST through Monday, August 19 at 9:59am EST.

Presale tickets are available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from Monday, August 19 at 10:00am EST through Wednesday, August 21 at 9:59am EST. It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Single tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, August 21 at 10:00am EST at Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200. For groups of 10+, call Broadway Inbound at 866-302-0995.

The Lightning Thief, by Rick Riordan, was published in 2005 to the delight of Rick's two young sons who first heard the adventures of Percy Jackson in the form of bedtime stories. This novel for young readers was an overnight success, inspiring not only four more Percy Jackson books, but a second and third series of five books each, which have sold more than 175 million copies worldwide in 42 languages to date. The Lightning Thief recently surpassed its 500th week on the New York Times Bestseller list.

The original TheaterWorksUSA musical production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical debuted in spring 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theater in New York City with a sold-out, six-week run which was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical. The Original Cast Recording, available from Broadway Records [and available on Spotify], was released in June 2017 and soon hit #1 on iTunes' soundtrack chart. A subsequent North American First National Tour launched in Chicago in January 2019 and concluded successfully last month at Boston's Huntington Theatre Company.

The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Broadway debut), and is directed by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, A Strange Loop), with choreography by Patrick McCollum (The Band's Visit), with set design by Lee Savage(Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design byRyan Rumery (Be More Chill), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Be More Chill), and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and RobRokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

The Lightning Thief is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle, Roy Lennox, Mary Maggio, Van Dean, and Meredith Lucio.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You