Breaking News: Jason Danieley Joins Broadway-Bound PRETTY WOMAN

Jason Danieley joins the cast of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL as 'Philip Stuckey.' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL also stars stage, television and film actress Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh as 'Kit.' Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, Garry Marshall's Pretty Woman, the new musical will arrive on Broadway following its World Premiere stage production in Chicago in the spring of 2018.

"We first met and worked together on The Full Monty and now it is a pleasure to be back at it with Jason Danieley." said director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, "All I can say is I lucked out when he said Yes!"

Jason Danieley (Philip Stuckey) has starred on Broadway in Chicago, The Visit, Next to Normal, Curtains (for which he received an Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Full Monty (also on London's West End) and Candide (Theatre World Award and a Drama Desk nomination). Mr. Danieley's Off-Broadway creidts include Floyd Collins, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Dream True, Strike Up the Band and Trojan Women. Regional credits include Can-Can (Papermill), Secondhand Lions (5th Avenue), Sunday in the Park With George (Chicago Shakespeare, for which he received a Jefferson nomination) and The Highest Yellow, for which he won the Helen Hayes Award. Jason's has appeared on PBS Concerts including "South Pacific" (Carnegie Hall), "Carousel" (New York Philharmonic), "Ring Them Bells: The Music of Kander & Ebb," "Sondheim! The Birthday Concert" (New York Philharmonic), and has performed extensively at symphonic, cabaret and concert halls around the world. For a list of Jason's albums and more information, please visit www.JasonDanieley.com.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and will begin performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited 5-week engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway in the fall of 2018 at a Nederlander Theater to be announced.

One of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, Pretty Woman was produced by Arnon Milchan (New Regency Productions) and swept the world off its feet in 1990 reinventing the romantic comedy genre by making the world believe in happily-ever-after.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd will be the Executive Producer and General Manager.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Stage Entertainment andThe John Gore Organization.

Related Articles