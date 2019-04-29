Breaking: Laura Linney Will Return to Broadway in 2020 in MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have just announced the American premiere of the London Theatre Company (Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr) production of My Name is Lucy Barton starring Laura Linney (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, "Ozark"), by Elizabeth Strout (Olive Kitteridge), adapted by Rona Munro (The James Trilogy), and directed by Richard Eyre (The Crucible, Notes on a Scandal) as part of Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming 2019-2020 season. The New York production will be produced in association with Penguin Random House Audio.

My Name is Lucy Barton will begin previews on Monday, January 6, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, January 15, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Four-time Emmy winner, two-time Golden Globe winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. A sold-out sensation originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London, Ms. Linney was hailed as "luminous" by the The New York Times, "genuinely phenomenal" by Time Out, and the play was called "deeply affecting and heartbreaking" by The Observer.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer. This spellbinding story is directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre "with a keen-eyed compassion." - The New York Times

The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford(lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (projection design).

As previously announced, MTC's 2019-2020 productions will include the American premiere of The Height of the Storm, written by Tony Award nominee Florian Zeller (The Father), translated by Tony Award winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night), starring Olivier and Tony Award winner Jonathan Pryce (Miss Saigon, "Game of Thrones") and Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins (Doubt, The Retreat From Moscow) at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway; the World Premiere of Bella Bella, written and performed by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina, Torch Song, Hairspray) and directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced, The Niceties) at New York City Center - Stage I; the World Premiere of The New Englanders by Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God) and directed by Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds) at New York City Center - Stage II; the World Premiere of The Perplexed, written by Tony Award winner Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out, Our Mother's Brief Affair, The Assembled Parties) and directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Cake, The Assembled Parties, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife) at New York City Center - Stage I; the Co-World Premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone) at New York City Center - Stage I; the World Premiere of The Best We Could (a family tragedy), written by Emily Feldman (We've Come To Believe) and directed by Daniel Aukin (Fool For Love, Skintight) at New York City Center - Stage II.

One additional production for MTC's 2019- 2020 season at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway will be announced at a later date.

