Swankified Cocktail Recipes to Toast Wicked: For Good

Oh what a celebration well'll have when Wicked: For Good is released in movie theatres on November 21. Need some Oz-some drink options to toast the big day? There’s no better way to celebrate than with a round (or two) of emerald (and pink)-tinted cocktails. So gather your fellow Ozians, rinse off your glassware, and get ready to sip your way over the rainbow—because we couldn't be happier to share these wonderful drink recipes.

The Ruby Slipper

Ingredients:

2oz Jeptha Creed Bottled in Bond Bourbon

0.5 oz Lime Juice

1.5 oz Sweetened Cranberry Juice

Ginger Beer

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except ginger beer, in a shaker tin filled with ice. Shake thoroughly. Strain into highball glass filled with ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with dried cranberries and rosemary sprig. Enjoy!

Sugar & Starlight

Ingredients:

1.5 oz OYO Character Vodka

0.75 oz raspberry liqueur (Chambord or similar)

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup (1:1)

1 dash cherry bitters

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until well chilled. Double strain into a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora.

Garnish: Cherry on a wheat sprig

Optional: dust the top with edible glitter for “starlight” shimmer.

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Ingredients:

50 ml Disaronno Velvet

10 ml Disaronno Originale

25 ml Red Bitter

Pinch of sea salt

Directions:

Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Finish with a pinch of sea salt.

Fluère Basil Smash

Ingredients:

60 ml Fluère Botanical

25 ml Fresh Lime Juice

15 ml Simple Syrup

Garnish: Basil

Directions:

Muddle fresh basil in a cocktail shaker. Add ingredients and ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with basil.

Koloa Rum Caramel Apple Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz. Kōloa Kauaʻi Spice Rum

½ oz. triple sec

¼ oz. caramel syrup (homemade is best)

2 oz. still organic apple cider

Garnish: Caramel topping, whipped cream

Glass: Pitted large green apples

Directions:

Shake ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain and pour into a very chilled apple. Apple should be cored and hollowed out. Top with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Creative Notes:

The trick is to cut the bottom of the apple just enough to have a flat surface where the apple can balance on its own. Using homemade whipped cream will elevate this cocktail, you can even add spices to your cream topping.

Gracias a Dios Moradito Sour

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz - Gracias a Dios Espadín Mezcal

½ oz - Lemon Juice

1 oz - Prickly Pear Shrub

½ oz - Egg White

Top Soda

Directions:

Add everything but the soda into a shaker and mix for around 8 seconds. Take the ice out and shake again to emulsify the egg white. Serve in a highball glass on the rocks, add soda delicately until the foam rises a bit over the edge. To make prickly pear shrub, mix 3 ½ oz of purple prickly pear and 3 ½ oz of sugar, mash until you have a homogeneous mixture. Add 1 oz of white vinegar and mix, then let it sit for 18 hours.

Partida Pink Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Partida Blanco

1 oz Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1.5 oz Grapefruit Soda

Directions:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled highball glass over ice, add soda, and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Blue 1575 Martini

Ingredients:

30 ml Bols Blue 1575

15 ml Vodka or Mezcal

15 ml Fresh Lime Juice

10 ml Simple Syrup

30 ml Pineapple Puree

Garnish: Lemon Twist

Directions:

Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.