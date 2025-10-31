Swankified Cocktail Recipes to Toast Wicked: For Good

Check out 8 Oz-some Glinda and Elphaba-inspired drinks for your Wicked: For Good celebration.
Oh what a celebration well'll have when Wicked: For Good is released in movie theatres on November 21. Need some Oz-some drink options to toast the big day? There’s no better way to celebrate than with a round (or two) of emerald (and pink)-tinted cocktails. So gather your fellow Ozians, rinse off your glassware, and get ready to sip your way over the rainbow—because we couldn't be happier to share these wonderful drink recipes.
Ingredients:
2oz Jeptha Creed Bottled in Bond Bourbon
0.5 oz Lime Juice
1.5 oz Sweetened Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, except ginger beer, in a shaker tin filled with ice. Shake thoroughly. Strain into highball glass filled with ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with dried cranberries and rosemary sprig. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
1.5 oz OYO Character Vodka
0.75 oz raspberry liqueur (Chambord or similar)
0.5 oz fresh lemon juice
0.5 oz simple syrup (1:1)
1 dash cherry bitters
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until well chilled. Double strain into a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora.
Garnish: Cherry on a wheat sprig
Optional: dust the top with edible glitter for “starlight” shimmer.
Ingredients:
50 ml Disaronno Velvet
10 ml Disaronno Originale
25 ml Red Bitter
Pinch of sea salt
Directions:
Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Finish with a pinch of sea salt.
Ingredients:
60 ml Fluère Botanical
25 ml Fresh Lime Juice
15 ml Simple Syrup
Garnish: Basil
Directions:
Muddle fresh basil in a cocktail shaker. Add ingredients and ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with basil.
Ingredients:
1 oz. Kōloa Kauaʻi Spice Rum
½ oz. triple sec
¼ oz. caramel syrup (homemade is best)
2 oz. still organic apple cider
Garnish: Caramel topping, whipped cream
Glass: Pitted large green apples
Directions:
Shake ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain and pour into a very chilled apple. Apple should be cored and hollowed out. Top with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
Creative Notes:
The trick is to cut the bottom of the apple just enough to have a flat surface where the apple can balance on its own. Using homemade whipped cream will elevate this cocktail, you can even add spices to your cream topping.
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz - Gracias a Dios Espadín Mezcal
½ oz - Lemon Juice
1 oz - Prickly Pear Shrub
½ oz - Egg White
Top Soda
Directions:
Add everything but the soda into a shaker and mix for around 8 seconds. Take the ice out and shake again to emulsify the egg white. Serve in a highball glass on the rocks, add soda delicately until the foam rises a bit over the edge. To make prickly pear shrub, mix 3 ½ oz of purple prickly pear and 3 ½ oz of sugar, mash until you have a homogeneous mixture. Add 1 oz of white vinegar and mix, then let it sit for 18 hours.
Ingredients:
2 oz Partida Blanco
1 oz Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
1.5 oz Grapefruit Soda
Directions:
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled highball glass over ice, add soda, and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Ingredients:
30 ml Bols Blue 1575
15 ml Vodka or Mezcal
15 ml Fresh Lime Juice
10 ml Simple Syrup
30 ml Pineapple Puree
Garnish: Lemon Twist
Directions:
Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
