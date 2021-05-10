Breaking: COMPANY Will Resume Previews on Broadway This December

The highly-anticipated new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott starring Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two- time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne will resume preview performances on Monday, December 20, 2021 ahead of a Sunday, January 9, 2022 official opening night, pending Broadway's anticipated return with government approval, and following health and safety guidelines.

Tickets for the highly anticipated production of Company at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) go on sale tomorrow, May 11 at 12:01 AM via www.companymusical.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400.

Stephen Sondheim said "Company is a show about connecting, about the necessity of having other people in our lives. This past year, with its isolation, has reminded us all of that need for togetherness, so I'm happy that Marianne Elliott's startling and exhilarating production is coming back to Broadway. See it. It will make you laugh, make you care, and lift your spirits at a time when we need such things."

Director Marianne Elliott said, "During the last 18 months, we have all struggled with isolation and loneliness and Company is the exact opposite of that. It is a musical about being happily together again, about celebrating each other with love, laughter, and deep joy. I have been reminded of the essential human need to be with other people and I can't wait to share the show with our amazing New York audiences. At last!"

Producer Chris Harper added "Live theater is all about bringing people together and no show celebrates that more than Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's joyous musical Company. We can't wait to share the love and the laughter with audiences at the Jacobs Theatre from December 20th.

The musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

Sondheim and Elliott have collaborated to update this masterpiece, bringing Bobbie's array of friends and lovers unswervingly into the 21st century: Paul is waiting patiently for his fiancée Jamie (nee "Amy") to get over his increasingly frantic wedding day jitters. Sarah struggles with her body image while her husband Harry struggles with sobriety - their marital tensions bubbling just under the surface. Joanne is taking a third try at marriage with Larry, the object of his wife's affections ... and savage barbs. Peter and Susan seem to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible. Stay at home dad David and his career driven, sophisticated wife Jenny can't wrap their heads around Bobbie's perpetually single status and aren't shy about expressing their concern. All while Bobbie juggles three men: Andy (nee "April"), the sexy but dumb flight attendant, Theo (nee "Kathy"), the small-town boy trying to find his way in the big city, and P.J. (nee "Marta"), the hipster native New Yorker who is head-over-heels for his hometown.

The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), and Cindy Tolan (casting).

Company was in sell-out preview performances when on Thursday, March 12, 2020, the COVID-19 crisis forced the shutdown of all Broadway theaters.

It is anticipated that the cast that was in previews for Company will return to the production with final details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Company is produced on Broadway by Elliott & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization, Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Annapurna Productions, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove•Reg, Hornos•Moellenberg, Being Alive Productions/ Ben Lowy, LD Entertainment/MWM Live, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuff, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Adler•Federman•Levine, Aged in Wood/Lee•Sachs, Beard•Merrie•Robbins, Berinstein•Lane /42nd. club, Boyett•Miller/Drew Hodges, Finn•DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong•Ross/Gilad•Rogowsky, Boardman•Koenigsberg/Zell•Seriff, Concord Theatricals•Sanders Productions/ Abrams•May, DeRoy•Brunish/Jenen•Rubin, Fakston Productions/ Sabi•Lerner•Ketner, Maggio•Abrams/Hopkins•Tackel and Jujamcyn Theaters.

State Approvals

The anticipated return of Broadway performances is subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor based on the continuing growth of

the fully vaccinated population, coupled with an ongoing decline in total Covid 19 cases and positivity rates.

The Department of Health and the Governor will review and approve health protocols in the theater established by the theater owner to assure that the highest safety standards are in place.

Safety Protocols

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theater owners in conjunction with the State.

New protective systems - including sanitization and filtration requirements - will be implemented by the theater to align with federal and state recommendations, and if any regulations change, the theater will follow state, and federal guidelines to maintain safety for all.

