Breaking: Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller Will Lead INK on Broadway

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have just announced that Olivier Award winners Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller will star in the American premiere of the Almeida Theatre production of Ink. Ink is written by Olivier Award winner James Graham (Labour of Love, Privacy, Finding Neverland) and will be directed by two-time Olivier Award winner, Tony and BAFTA Award nominee, and Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold (King Charles III, Enron) on Broadway as part of Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming 2018-2019 season.

Two-time Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel (Matilda) will reprise his Olivier Award-winning performance as Rupert Murdoch and Olivier Award winner Jonny Lee Miller ("Elementary," Frankenstein) will play the editor of The Sun, Larry Lamb.

Ink earned unanimous raves from London's top theatre critics, including The Times, Evening Standard, The Daily Telegraph, The Observer, The Independent, Mail on Sunday, The Guardian, Time Out, Daily Express, Daily Mail, City A.M. and The Stage.

Ink will begin previews Tuesday, April 2, 2019 prior to a Wednesday, April 24, 2019 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

It's 1969 London. The brash young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy - and ultimately horrify - the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most Ink is on! Inspired by real events and a recent hit in London's West End, James Graham's electrifying new play comes to Broadway in the exhilarating Almeida Theatre production, directed by Rupert Goold. In its London run, The Guardian called it "riveting," and Time Outhailed it as "an incredibly brilliant stunner."

Additional casting and the creative team for Ink will be announced at a later date.

