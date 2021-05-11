ALADDIN Will Return to Broadway in September

As BroadwayWord reported earlier this morning, The Lion King will return to Broadway's Minskoff Theater this fall and so will another Disney show. Aladdin is set to resume performances at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theater on September 28, 2021. Tickets are on sale now. Visit disneyonbroadway.com for tickets and information.

Find out what other shows are reopening, and when, here!

As Disney on Broadway returns, it introduces a suite of added benefits that offers guests a flexibility unprecedented in Broadway history.

These benefits, created with the guest experience in mind, include Disney paying 100% of Ticketmaster service and order fees; the freedom to exchange or even cancel tickets at no charge up to and including the day of performance; and Double the Magic, a two-show package, which offers the greatest savings with tickets for both shows starting at $149 total. Broadway has traditionally offered its customers only two purchase models: advance purchase, ensuring performance date and seat location but offering no flexibility when plans change; or last-minute options such as TKTS or show lotteries, which offer greater value but preclude advance planning. Disney on Broadway offers far greater flexibility, combining the best of both models for the first time ever.

"After 18 months of being apart we are thrilled to welcome our audiences back and are proud to introduce these unique benefits to make buying Broadway tickets risk-free, flexible and affordable," said Thomas Schumacher President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. "Broadway's reopening - before tourists fully return - will be the perfect time for us tri-staters to attend Broadway as shows will be more accessible than ever."

The September 14th return of Broadway - kicked off by Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked - was announced this morning in a joint appearance on 'Good Morning America.' This rare alliance between Broadway's three highest profile hits sends a message that Broadway is united in its commitment to ending a devastating period of hardship for the tens of thousands who make their living directly on Broadway shows and the tens of thousands in dependent industries.

Beyond Broadway, the North American tours of The Lion King and Frozen and international productions of five titles will be among the 20+ Disney Theatrical Productions resuming performances in nine countries on four continents in 2021.

The New Amsterdam and Minskoff Theatres will follow New York State and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection. For information on safety protocols at The Minskoff Theatre visit lionking.guide. For information on safety protocols at The New Amsterdam Theatre visit aladdin.guide.

Disney on Broadway offers guests 3 brand new benefits when purchasing tickets exclusively via Ticketmaster.com:

DISNEY PAYS YOUR FEES

There are no extra per-ticket service charges on Ticketmaster. Pay only the ticket face value. Available for performances through August 7, 2022.

FREE CHANGES and CANCELLATIONS UP TO DAY OF PERFORMANCE

If you cannot attend your performance, exchanges and refunds are free. Available for performances through August 7, 2022.

DOUBLE THE MAGIC

Celebrate the return of Disney on Broadway by purchasing a ticket to both shows for one special rate, as low as $149 total. Available through July 1, 2021.

With each Double the Magic package purchased, you'll receive one ticket to THE LION KING and one ticket to Aladdin in the seating section you choose. If you don't know yet when you want to join us, no problem. You can choose your performance dates any time after purchase and get personalized concierge service to secure your best seats. You'll fill out a simple form when you are ready and we will take care of the rest.

Other policies apply to your Double the Magic purchase as well:

· Disney Pays Your Fees - No Ticketmaster service charges. Pay only the price you see.

· Free Change and Cancellations- If you cannot attend, exchanges and refunds are free.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer