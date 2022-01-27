Brad Williams, Josh Johnson, Big Jay Oakerson, Aida Rodriguez And More To Bring The Laughs To Carolines On Broadway In February

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of February, with headliners Brad Williams, from the Netflix stand-up special The Degenerates, February 5 and 6; Josh Johnson, from Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, February 11 and 12; Big Jay Oakerson, from the podcast Legion of Skanks, Presidents Day Weekend, February 18 - 20; and Aida Rodriguez, from her HBO Max stand-up special "Fighting Words," February 24 - 26.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in February are Dan Rosen, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on February 1; The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring the city's best and brightest comedians, on February 2 and 21; Leah Forster, starring in "Emotionally Unavailable," on February 3; Zarna Garg, starring in "She Said WHAT?" on February 4; Nick Callas, from Music Choices' Questionable Choices, on February 10; My Funny Valentine, a very special night for comedy lovers on Valentine's Day, February 14; Nathan Orton, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on February 15; Adam Friedland and Mike Recine, as heard on the Cum Town podcast and as seen on TBS's CONAN, co-headlining on February 17; Ryan Joseph & Friends on February 23; and Kristina Kuzmic on her "Hope and Humor Tour," on February 27.

Line-ups scheduled to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, call the box office at 212.757.4100. For a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.