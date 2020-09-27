Boundless Theatre Company To Present ADIOS, FLORA By Jorge González.

Adiós, Flora marks the world premiere of a play commissioned by Boundless Theatre and written by Puerto Rican playwright Jorge González.

After the unprecedented success of productions such as Fur by Migdalia Cruz (NYC, 2019), The Conduct of Life by María Irene Fornés (NYC, 2018), and Chronicle of a Death Foretold by Gabriel García Márquez (PR, 2015-2019), Boundless Theater Company bets on the world premiere of a Puerto Rican play that will provoke both thought and laughter, directed by Ismanuel Rodríguez and produced by María Cristina Fusté and Jorge Dieppa.

Adiós, Flora marks the world premiere of a play commissioned by Boundless Theatre and written by Puerto Rican playwright Jorge González. The cast includes Puerto Rican actors Laura Isabel Cabrera, María Bertólez, and Gerardo Ortiz. The piece presents the character of Flora, a nurse who seems to be living through the worst moments of her life just as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds. Recently divorced and on the verge of losing her job at the hospital, Flora feels as if she is experiencing an existential crisis. But her destiny will drastically change with the arrival of a new patient in Room 26, a mythical character who will inspire Flora and help her rediscover what is truly important in life.

By showing us familiar characters in increasingly absurd situations, this charming tragicomedy provides a lively and fun opportunity to examine the impact of Covid-19 on all of our lives during this unprecedented year.

Adiós, Flora will be broadcast live from New York City, and audience members will be able to attend the play virtually from anywhere in the world. The production will be an innovative and interactive event. How innovative? The online audience will have the opportunity to choose which one of the three characters' stories they want to follow, and then will experience the action of the play through that character's specific point of view. Audience members will also be able to participate via a live chat and live polling throughout the broadcast. Adiós, Flora will be performed in Spanish without supertitles.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jorge Dieppa, costume designer Harry Nadal, lighting designer María Cristina Fusté, and sound designer Cristian Gautier.

Performances will be broadcast live from October 20-24, 2020. In addition to our online audience, a small group of people will be able to enjoy the show in-person. Due to social distancing precautions, only five of these in-person tickets will be made available per performance. Both online and in-person tickets are $15 and are available here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34945/production/1031380.

For more information, please visit our website at www.boundlesstheatre.org or write to us at info@boundlesstheatre.org

