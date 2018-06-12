Boston Engagement Of MOULIN ROUGE! Might Delay Previews Due to Construction Issue at Theatre

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, has been extended before performances even begin due to popular demand. The show might get a later start than usual, however, as a construction issue at the Colonial Theatre might delay previews. A statement from the Ambassador Theatre Group reads:

During technical rehearsals for the world premiere engagement of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, a construction-related issue occurred in a support of the steel grid above the stage overnight Friday, June 8, 2018 into Saturday, June 9. The issue was contained Saturday morning, and a resolution is underway. No one was in the theatre when this incident occurred. Additionally, no damage was done to the set of MOULIN ROUGE!. Safety is the top priority, and crews have been working around the clock in order to restore the support and ensure its integrity moving forward. The venue is currently working with the producers of MOULIN ROUGE! in reviewing the show's performance schedule.

Originally scheduled to play from June 27 through August, 5, 2018, the production will now run through August 19, for 16 additional performances. The official opening night is Sunday, July 22.

Reviving a great theatrical tradition, Boston's crown jewel reopens its doors this summer with the World Premiere engagement of the musical, based on the 2001 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.

The producers also recently revealed the music video "Come What May" featuring cast member Aaron Tveit and directed by Ezra Hurwitz. Watch the video below:

Moulin Rouge! The Musical stars Karen Olivo (Tony Award for West Side Story, In the Heights), Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret), Sahr Ngaujah (Tony and Olivier award-nominated for Fela), Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores' Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers), Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It, Chicago)

The ensemble and swings include Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Joe Carroll, Max Clayton, Natalie Cortez, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Brandon Leffler, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Daniel Maldonado, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera.

Set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the century, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and mademoiselles, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Aaron Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Karen Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Danny Burstein); the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Sahr Ngaujah); the greatest tango dancer - and gigolo - in all of Paris, Santiago (Ricky Rojas); the tempting Nini (Robyn Hurder); and The Duke of Monroth (Tam Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

