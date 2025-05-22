Bobby Cannavale, James Corden & Neil Patrick Harris Will Lead ART on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's official! Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale (“The Watcher,” The Motherf**ker with the Hat), Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden (“The Late Late Show with James Corden,” One Man, Two Guvnors) and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will return to Broadway this fall in the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Take Me Out), ART will begin previews on Thursday, August 28th with an official opening night on Tuesday, September 16th at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street), New York City. The production will play a limited 17-week engagement through December 21, 2025.

For access for the Fan Pre-Sale, please visit ArtOnBroadway.com to sign-up now. The exclusive Fan Pre-Sale will begin Thursday, May 29 at 10AM ET through Friday, May 30 at 9:59AM ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 30 at 10AM ET online at Telecharge or by phone at 212-239-6200.

“On behalf of my partners Adam Speers, Gavin Kalin, and myself, we are thrilled to be producing the first-ever Broadway revival of this iconic Tony-Award winning play with three iconic, award-winning actors, Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris, under the helm of the legendary Scott Ellis,” said producer Michael Shulman. “Ever since I first saw the original production, it has been etched into my mind as a hysterical and moving portrayal of friendship, compromise, and the power of art to change perspectives.”

Taste. Money. Ego. And other fine arts. This sleek, sophisticated comedy is about, well, art. Come see what all the debate is about – don’t miss ART on Broadway for a strictly limited engagement this fall.

The design team will be announced at a later date. 101 Productions, Ltd will serve as Executive Producer/General Manager with casting by Jim Carnahan.

Bios:

Bobby Cannavale (Marc) Cannavale's film credits include Martin Scorsese's The Irishman (SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture), Ezra, Blonde, Thunderforce, Superintelligence, I, Tonya, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ant-Man, Danny Collins, Annie, Spy, Chef, Blue Jasmine, WinWin, The Station Agent, Romance & Cigarettes. Upcoming films include Blue Moon and Judgement Day. Bobby starred in the Netflix series “The Watcher.” Television credits include “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Homecoming,” “Angie Tribeca,” “Mr. Robot,” “Master of None,” “Nurse Jackie” ( 2 Emmy nominations), “Vinyl,” “Boardwalk Empire” (Emmy Award, SAG nomination) and “Will & Grace” (Emmy Award). Upcoming television includes “Scarpetta” and “Only Murders in the Building.” Theatre credits: Medea (BAM), The Lifespan of a Fact, The Hairy Ape (Drama Desk nomination), The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Motherf**ker with the Hat (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Award), Mauritius (Tony Award nomination), Hurlyburly, F-ing A. He is a member of the LAByrinth Theater Company.

James Corden (Yvan) is an Emmy Award-winning host, writer, producer, and actor; a Tony Award-winning and Golden Globe nominated actor; and a multiple BAFTA Award winner. Theater credits include: The Constituent (the Old Vic), One Man, Two Guvnors (National Theatre and Broadway; 2012 Tony Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Play" and Olivier nomination for “Best Actor”), The History Boys (National Theatre and Broadway). Recent television credits: co-creator, writer and star of Gavin and Stacey: The Finale (2025 BAFTA TV Award, broke records with 23.6 million viewership), star and executive producer of Jez Butterworth’s Mammals, host and co-executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden (6 Emmy Awards, 23 Emmy nominations, Critics’ Choice Award “Best Talk Show”), Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (Emmy Award), co-creator and executive producer of Carpool Karaoke: The Series (5 Emmy Awards), host of the 70thAnnual Tony Awards (Emmy Award), host of the 59th and 60th “Annual Grammy Awards (Emmy nominations). Film includes: Ryan Murphy’s The Prom (2021 Golden Globe nomination for “Best Actor”), Rob Marshall’s Into the Woods, Gary Marshall’s Ocean’s 8, John Carney’s Begin Again, Nick Hytner’s History Boys, Mike Leigh’s All Or Nothing, Shane Meadows’ Twentyfourseven, Danny Boyle’s Yesterday, among others. Up next, Steven Soderbergh’s The Christophers opposite Ian McKellan and Michaela Coel, and lends voice to Smurfs alongside Rhianna. In 2015, Corden was awarded with an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to drama at Buckingham Palace.

Neil Patrick Harris (Serge) is a multi-hyphenate known for iconic roles on both stage and screen. Harris originated the role of Hedwig in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Tony, Drama League and Drama Desk Awards). His additional theatrical credits include Shit Meet Fan (MCC Theater), Peter Pan Goes Wrong(Barrymore Theatre), Into the Woods (NY City Center), Assassins (Studio 54), Proof (Walter Kerr Theatre), Cabaret(Studio 54), Company (New York Philharmonic), All My Sons (Geffen Theater), The Paris Letter (Kirk Douglas Theater), Sweeney Todd (NY Phil, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra), Romeo and Juliet (Old Globe Theater), Rent (Los Angeles/2nd National Tour), Luck, Pluck, Virtue (Atlantic Theater Co.) and tick, tick…BOOM! (Menier Chocolate Factory). Utilizing his theatrical expertise behind the curtain, Harris made his musical directorial debut with the Hollywood Bowl's staging of Jonathan Larson's Rent. His additional directing credits include Nothing to Hide (Pershing Square Signature Center & Geffen Theater), The Expert at the Card Table (Ediburgh Fringe Festival & Broad Stage Theater) and I Am Grock (El Portal Theater). Additionally, Harris produced In & Of Itself, an Off-Broadway magic show directed by Frank Oz at the Daryl Roth Theater in New York. Harris is a five-time Emmy Award-winner and New York Times bestselling author. He is husband to art-loving actor David Burtka, and father to tremendous twin teens Gideon and Harper.

Scott Ellis (Director) Currently represented on Broadway with Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Other Broadway credits include Doubt, Take Me Out (Tony award, Best Revival), Tootsie (Tony nomination), Kiss Me Kate, She Loves Me (Tony nomination), On the Twentieth Century (Tony nomination), Harvey, Curtains (Tony nomination), The Little Dog Laughed (Drama League Award nomination), Twelve Angry Men (Tony nomination), The Man Who Had All the Luck, The Rainmaker, Company, A Month in the Country, and Steel Pier (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway credits include Amy and the Orphans, Dada Woof Papa Hot, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Streamers, Good Boys and True, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Flora, the Red Menace (Drama Desk nomination), And the World Goes ‘Round (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), and The Waverly Gallery. Scott is currently the co-producer and director of the new Amazon series Etoile. Other television credits include 30 Rock (Emmy Award nomination for Best Director), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Closer, Weeds (executive producer), and Modern Family. He is the interim artistic director of The Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City.

Yasmina Reza (Playwright) Considered one of the greatest contemporary playwrights, she has received numerous awards, winning the Molière Award for Best Author in France twice — one of them for her debut play Conversations After a Burial — as well as the two most prestigious Anglo-Saxon theater prizes: the Laurence Olivier Award (in the UK) and the Tony Award (in the United States) for Art and God of Carnage. Her plays are performed all over the world, including at The National Theatre in London, the Schaubühne in Berlin, and some of the most renowned Broadway theaters. She has worked with some of the greatest directors, including Jürgen Gosch, Krystian Lupa, Luc Bondy, and Thomas Ostermeier. Her literary work has received numerous awards both in France and internationally, including the Prix Renaudot and the Cino Del Duca World Prize for her entire body of work. Plays: Conversations After a Burial, Winter Crossing, The Unexpected Man, Art, Life x 3, A Spanish Play, God of Carnage, How You Talk the Game, Bella Figura, Anne-Marie the Beauty, James Brown Wore Curlers. Stories and Novels: Hammerklavier, A Desolation, Adam Haberberg, Arthur Schopenhauer’s Toboggan, Nowhere, Dawn Dusk or Night, Happy are the Happy, Babylon, Serge, Accounts of Certain Facts. In April 2024, Éditions Gallimard published a Quarto volume compiling a large part of her works.

Christopher Hampton (Translated By) Christopher Hampton wrote his first play, When Did You Last See My Mother? at the age of eighteen; its production in London made him the youngest playwright on record to have a play in the West End. Since then, his plays have included The Philanthropist, Savages, Tales From Hollywood, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, White Chameleon, The Talking Cure, Appomattox, All About Eve, A German Life and Visit From An Unknown Woman. He has written the libretti for three Philip Glass operas and co-written three musicals including Sunset Boulevard. He has translated plays by Ibsen, Molière, von Horváth, Chekhov, Yasmina Reza (including Art and God of Carnage), Daniel Kehlmann (The Mentor, Christmas Eve) and Florian Zeller (The Son, The Father, The Mother, The Truth, The Lie, The Height Of The Storm and The Forest). His plays, musicals and translations have so far garnered four Tony Awards, three Olivier Awards, five Evening Standard Awards and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award. Hampton’s many screenplays include Dangerous Liaisons, Total Eclipse, The Quiet American, Atonement, Chéri, A Dangerous Method, The Father and The Son (the last two with Florian Zeller). He both wrote and directed CARRINGTON, THE SECRET AGENT and IMAGINING ARGENTINA. His television work includes adaptations of “The History Man,” “Hôtel Du Lac,” “The Thirteenth Tale” and “The Singapore Grip.” Prizes for his film and television work include two Oscars, three BAFTAs, a European Film Award, a Writers’ Guild of America Award, the Prix Italia, a Special Jury Award at the Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood Screenwriter of the Year, and The Collateral Award at the Venice Film Festival for Best Literary Adaptation.

James Corden headshot Photo Credit: Terence Patrick