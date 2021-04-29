Bloomingdale School Of Music Summer Classes Available For All Ages

Bloomingdale School of Music will offer virtual and in-person music classes for the summer season beginning July 5, 2021. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. Music has the power to change lives and the curriculum is designed to reflect this philosophy. The School offers classes for a variety of instruments and for every type of student at all skill levels, as well as virtual ensembles. To register and learn more, visit bsmny.org/classes/summer2021.

Bloomingdale School of Music will be offering blended summer learning. The theory, lecture, and ensemble classes will remain virtual, and there will be options for both in-person and virtual private lessons, early childhood classes, as well as in-person week-long summer workshops. Since the onset of the pandemic, The School has successfully conducted virtual classes, having pivoted seamlessly to nearly 90% participation in virtual classes from previously entirely in-person learning.

For an early bird discount, register now and pay in full by April 30 to receive a 10% discount on your tuition.

"Our 2021 spring programming is meant to be accessible for all with convenience in mind for all levels and ages," said Laura Gravino, Director of Education. "We offer classes for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults, in addition to opportunities for intergenerational learning and classes where no prior musical experience is necessary. Limited financial means are never a barrier at Bloomingdale; scholarships and financial aid are available during our spring semester, as they are throughout the year."

Access to music education for all has been Bloomingdale School of Music's hallmark since its founding over 50 years ago. Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education in an inclusive manner that translates well to an online experience with faculty. Financial aid is key in many cases as well. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families.

Early Childhood

BSM will offer four 8-week sessions of Early Childhood classes, including options for the whole family to join in on the activity. This new schedule is designed to be flexible for parents or young families! BSM will continue to offer classes based in Dalcroze Theory, Music and Movement and Orff Instrument classes.

Private Lessons

BSM will offer private lessons in a wide variety of instruments. Sign up for a trial lesson, or a lesson for 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or 60 minutes. Our private lessons offer individual attention, customization, and a personalized curriculum. Students and teachers are strategically matched based on skill, schedules, and the student's preferred teaching style. Our private lessons can be transformative for students as they discover their unique talents and interests.

Lecture-Based Classes for All

BSM's lecture classes are great for students new to music education with no instrument or private lesson experience, and also for those with one or many years of practice behind them. The Sumer 2021 lecture series includes French Music for a Summer Evening and Schubert in the City. Many of these classes are for students aged 14 to adult and will include mixed intergenerational groups.

Theory Expansion

BSM is excited to have three complete levels of theory to explore for students between the ages of 8 and 18. For adults, BSM will continue with its popular Intro to Theory.

Performing Ensembles

Using the lessons BSM learned during previous semesters of creating layered videos for final performances, and using weekly sessions for coaching and peer feedback, BSM is excited to host ensembles again this semester: Virtual Broadway Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Flute Choir, Preparatory Flute Choir, Trumpet Ensemble, Guitar Orchestra, Junior Guitar Orchestra, and Adult Guitar Orchestra.

Flexible Private Lessons (Available Online Or In-Person)

This summer BSM is excited to offer flexible lesson packages to fit a wide range of scheduling needs. Students can register for lesson packages of 4 or more lessons which can be flexibly scheduled directly with the instructor during the Summer semester. BSM will be offering options for both in-person and virtual lessons, depending on each teacher's ability to return to the building and on students' comfort level with in-person learning. For more information about which option is available for you, please reach out to your teacher directly or BSM's Registration department at registrar@bsmny.org. If a student's usual teacher is not available, BSM's registration team is happy to connect families with other great faculty who will coach the student through the summer months. All students are invited to participate in the Summer Sharing Hour, an informal student recital to showcase student's great work.

Early Childhood Classes (Available Online or In-Person)

Join Aaron, Patti, and Shoshana for fun, interactive, and music-filled classes to engage the youngest learners throughout the Summer months. Offerings are available both in person and online, at a variety of days and times to suit every family's scheduling needs and every child's delight. Children from 3 months to 5 years old will learn musical concepts through hands-on percussive experiences, as well as song and dance. To assure safety measures are met, each in person class is limited to 4 students with an accompanying parent or guardian and masks are required for the duration of the class.

Baby & Toddlers First Music Class

The first of Bloomingdale's Early Childhood Music classes, this course introduces the world of music to babies and toddlers. Caregivers introduce musical language to their babies through singing, dancing, and play.

bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/babys-first-music-class/

Music and Movement

This class focuses on singing and dancing and introduces children to playing hand percussion instruments. Music and Movement helps develop coordination and prepares young ears for later music studies.

bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/music-and-movement/

Family Musical Adventures

Preschool age students explore the sounds and sights of music through responsive listening, imaginative play, movement and dancing, and song memorization. This online class focuses on fostering independent peer relations, musical games, and partner activities.

bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/family-musical-adventures/

Morning Music Makers

These classes will be 45-minutes of song, dance, and fun providing students with a hands-on percussive experience, introducing music concepts and songs to take home to their families. Classes will be limited to 4 families participating to promote social distancing and the experience will be tailored to the participating children.

bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/morning-music-makers-first-half/

Lecture Classes

French Music for a Summer Evening

Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads this four-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for music throughout a variety of musical styles. Adult participants will enrich their understanding of music by engaging with the fundamental elements involved in musical perception through group discussion, recorded listening examples, and live demonstrations of musical concepts.

https://bsmny.asapconnected.com/#EventID=1885200

Schubert in the City

Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads this four-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for music throughout a variety of musical styles.

Franz Schubert wrote some of the most beautiful and memorable melodies of all time. In this class we will listen to and discuss some of his famous vocal works, the "Unfinished Symphony", the piano Impromptus, and the "Trout" Quintet.

https://bsmny.asapconnected.com/#CourseID=247004

Virtual Music Theory Classes

Get a head-start on your music theory education by signing up for one of our Summer Intro to Music Theory classes with Sebastian Cruz! We are offering two virtual sections on Mondays and Wednesdays for each class; ages 8-12, ages 13-17, and ages 18 and up. Through the analytical study of music theory, students will develop the confidence to open many doors including playing by ear, improvising, reading, writing, or composing music. Current music theory students will also be able to enroll in their continuing class, so they don't miss a beat this summer!

Intro to Music Theory: Adults

The Adult Theory Class is a directed study in Music Theory for students wishing to gain a full and complete "working" knowledge of the subject.

bsmny.org/class/adults/intro-to-music-theory-adults/

Intro to Music Theory: Ages 8-12

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation into the fabric of music leading to fluency in the language of music. In this class, open to students aged 8 to 12, students will develop confidence in their skills in music-making, ear training, music literacy, and composition skills.

bsmny.org/class/children/intro-to-music-theory/

Intro to Music Theory: Ages 13-17

In this class, open to students aged 13-17, students will develop a deeper knowledge of music literature , ear training, complex rhythms, key signatures, and composition in a way that is clear, understandable, and practical.

bsmny.org/class/children/intro-to-music-theory/

Virtual Ensembles

Students ages 8 and up can participate in performance-based classes such as our two different Flute Choirs led by Tereasa Payne, or our Jazz Ensemble with Michael Cochrane. Students will gain valuable experience rehearsing and performing in a virtual group setting to continue making music safely together.

Jazz Ensemble

The jazz ensemble is a place where students can explore music in the jazz tradition, particularly bebop, post-bop, Latin, and Brazilian styles. Students of all ages will learn improvisation through the study and performance of jazz and blues.

bsmny.org/class/adults/jazz-ensemble-2/

Preparatory Flute Choir

Preparatory Flute Choir is the perfect group for beginner flutists looking for a welcoming ensemble experience. This online ensemble will meet weekly via Zoom to rehearse and create Virtual Flute Choir videos throughout the semester

bsmny.org/class/children/preparatory-flute-choir/

Summer Flute Choir

Join this welcoming, fun, and supportive ensemble of flutists! Weekly practice together gives flutists of all ages the chance to explore flute ensemble repertoire.

bsmny.org/class/children/summer-flute-choir/

Trumpet Ensemble

The trumpet ensemble is a group of 3-5 members that work on ensemble playing, intonation, blending, and rhythmic study. The group performs in public several times a year, including at trumpet recitals, Sharing Hours, and the annual Performathon.

bsmny.org/class/children/trumpet-ensemble/

Summer Workshops

Bloomingdale is excited to announce the return of in-person week-long workshops on-site for students interested in sharpening their musicianship skills, spending more time with their instrument, and meeting new friends. Each Summer symposium offers full-day, immersive programming Monday through Friday and will feature a combination of private instruction, group classes, ensemble playing, guided practice, masterclass opportunities, and a combination of faculty and student concerts.

Guitar Symposium

July 12-16, 2021 (for ages 10+)

The BSM Guitar Symposium is an immersive program offering guitar students the opportunity to participate in an intensive and performance-focused learning experience. This one-week symposium will be led by BSM's classical guitar faculty, with appearances by special guests.

bsmny.org/class/children/summer-guitar-symposium/

String Symposium

July 19-23, 2021 (for ages 7-19)

The BSM String Symposium is an immersive program offering string students the opportunity to participate in an intensive and performance-focused learning experience. This one-week symposium will be led by members of Bloomingdale's string faculty, with appearances by special guests.

bsmny.org/class/children/bsm-string-symposium/

Jazz Symposium

July 26-30, 2021 (for ages 10-19)

The BSM Jazz Symposium is an immersive program offering students the opportunity to participate in an intensive and performance-focused learning experience that will nurture the development of the budding young jazz musician. This one-week symposium will be led by BSM's jazz faculty, with appearances by special guests.

bsmny.org/class/children/bsm-jazz-symposium/

Piano Symposium

August 2-6, 2021 (for ages 8-16)

The BSM Piano Symposium is an immersive program offering piano students the opportunity to participate in an intensive and performance-focused learning experience. This one-week symposium will be led by BSM's piano faculty, with appearances by special guests.

bsmny.org/class/children/bsm-piano-symposium/