Black Theatre United Will Host Chat with Audra McDonald and NAACP Legal Defense Fund's Sherrilyn Ifill
On July 9 (6:30pm EDT), Black Theatre United founding member and moderator Audra McDonald will join Sherrilyn Ifill (President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund) in conversation for Black Theatre United's Inaugural event "Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice".
"Together we will harness the power of our collective voice to bring about change," says the event description. "We look forward to seeing you all there."
Click here to register.
The Founding Members Of Black Theatre United include: Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Brandon Victor Dixon, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion
SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by Sir...
QUIZ: Which Obscure Hamilton Character Are You?
Are you more of a Samuel Seabury or James Reynolds? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!...
QUIZ: Match the Lyric to the Hamilton Character!
Think you know your @HamiltonMusical lyrics? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to see how well you do!...
Rachel Cargle and Lin-Manuel Miranda Find Parallels Between HAMILTON Lyrics and Current-Day News Headlines
Rachel Cargle shared via Facebook, that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and the current times to ...
Actor Sandy Rosenberg Passes Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that actor Sandy Rosenberg has passed away....