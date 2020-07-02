Black Theatre United Will Host Chat with Audra McDonald and NAACP Legal Defense Fund's Sherrilyn Ifill

On July 9 (6:30pm EDT), Black Theatre United founding member and moderator Audra McDonald will join Sherrilyn Ifill (President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund) in conversation for Black Theatre United's Inaugural event "Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice".

"Together we will harness the power of our collective voice to bring about change," says the event description. "We look forward to seeing you all there."

Click here to register.

The Founding Members Of Black Theatre United include: Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Brandon Victor Dixon, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You