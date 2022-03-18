Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth & More to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Telethon

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that their Stars in the House series will host a 10-hour telethon to raise money and awareness for those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Donations of the event will benefit the International Rescue Committee and their humanitarian efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The show will air live on Saturday, March 26th from 12:00pm ET - 10:00pm ET. It can be viewed and listened to on starsinthehouse.com, Stars In The House YouTube channel, as well as SiriusXM Stars109.

The star-studded lineup of guests include original SCTV cast members Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin, plus Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Laurie Metcalf, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce, Kelli O'Hara, Robin de Jesús, Donna Murphy, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessie Mueller, Josh Groban, Judith Light, John Stamos, Lindsay Mendez, Laura Benanti, Norman Lear, Betty Buckley, Rosie Perez, Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Wilson, Shoshana Bean, James Monroe Iglehart, Brittney Johnson, Miranda Sings, Debra Monk, Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, Adam Pascal, Donna Lynne Champlin, Javier Muñoz, Norbert Leo Butz, Rick Lyon, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Katie Finneran, Ruthie Ann Miles, Andy Karl, Morena Baccarin, Christine Pedi, Colin Donnell, Dagmara Doiminczyk, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Kevin Chamberlin, Anika Larsen, Jenn Gambatese, Sepideh Moafi, Danielle De Niese, Orfeh, Patti Murin, Susan Kelechi Watson, Yuriy Saradov, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Dr. Jon LaPook, with many more to be announced.

In addition to the celebrity guests singing and reading donations, the event will also feature Ukrainian citizens who will be speaking and performing, including Ukrainian actor Oleg Karpenko, a Ukrainian theatre and film actor who co-started with President Zelensky in Servant of The People.

"For almost 90 years, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has been responding to the world's worst humanitarian crises. In Ukraine and Poland, IRC mobilized quickly to assist the vulnerable and displaced by war that privileges impunity and autocracy over accountability and self-determination," says David Miliband, President and CEO of IRC. "We are grateful to James, Seth, and everyone who will be joining this special 10-hour Stars in the House marathon to draw attention to the needs of those affected by the war in Ukraine, and to give audiences around the world a way to help."

To donate please visit:

https://help.rescue.org/donate/ukraine-web