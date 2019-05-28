Bid to Have Your Script or Play Reviewed by David Henry Hwang

Meet with and have your script or play reviewed by Tony Award winner, playwright/screenwriter David Henry Hwang.

David Henry Hwang's stage works include the plays M. Butterfly, Chinglish, Yellow Face, Kung Fu, Golden Child, The Dance and the Railroad, and FOB, as well as the Broadway musicals Aida(co-author), Flower Drum Song (2002 revival) and Disney's Tarzan.

Hwang is a Tony Award winner and three-time nominee, a three-time OBIE Award winner, and a two-time Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He is also America's most-produced living opera librettist, whose works have been honored with two Grammy Awards, and has worked as a Writer/Consulting Producer for the Golden Globe-winning television series The Affair since 2015.

Hwang serves as Head of Playwriting at Columbia University and as Chair of the American Theatre Wing. His newest work, Soft Power, with composer Jeanine Tesori, premiered in 2018 at Center Theatre Group, and will open in New York this fall.

Proceeds to benefit The Unusual Suspects 11th Annual Gala.

Dates

Experience expires on May 30, 2020.

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 1 person.

Duration: 1 Hour

The script should be no longer than 120 pages.

The script should be submitted at least a week in advance of the meeting.

For in-person meeting, this experience is restricted to NYC. If winner lives outside NYC, the meeting can be done remotely via Skype or some other appropriate technology.

To be scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date, based on donor's availability.

Lot #1774405

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You