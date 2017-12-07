Bid Today for Tickets to CAROUSEL, Plus a Backstage Tour with Alexander Gemignani!

Click Here for More Articles on CAROUSEL

'Tis the season to change the world!

Win this lot and you and a guest will see the new Broadway production by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Carousel! After the show take an exclusive backstage tour with Alex Gemignani, who plays Enoch Snow.

Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him. Elevated to an epic scale with a sweeping musical score and incandescent ballet sequences, this story of passion, loss and redemption introduced Broadway to a new manner of musical drama - one that "set the standard for the 20th century musical" (Time Magazine) and would captivate theatergoers for generations to come. Featuring some of the most beloved numbers in the American songbook, Carousel is "nothing less than a masterpiece" (The New York Times).

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Dec 15, 2017 to Jun 15, 2018

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Winner must submit at least three possible dates to attend the performance immediately after the auction closes.

Once tickets have been booked, there are no changes, exchanges or refunds. Any new date requests or changes will be at the winner's expense.

In the event that a show closes before the winner has had a chance to redeem their tickets, The Performing Arts Project will honor the donation with another show of the winner's choice, if possible.

If company member is specified, the individual giving the backstage tour may change due to availability.

Lot #1393751

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

Click here to bid today!

