Bianca Marroquin, Ana Villafañe & Lillias White Will Lead CHICAGO on Broadway

Producers Barry and Fran Weissler have just announced casting for the Broadway company of CHICAGO, which resumes performances at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St, NYC) on Tuesday, September 14th. Ana Villafañe will be Broadway's next Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín will make her debut in the role of Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Lillias White will play Matron "Mama" Morton, with Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Broadway's Longest Running American Musical, CHICAGO celebrates its 25th Anniversary this fall. Tickets are on sale now.

The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

Ana Villafañe makes an exciting return to the Broadway stage, following her previously lauded run portraying Gloria Estefan in the Broadway musical On Your Feet. She has recently appeared on television in the eagerly-awaited "Night Court" reboot (NBC 2021), TV Land's critically-acclaimed Darren Star series "Younger" (Parmount/TV Land) as well as "New Amsterdam" (NBC), "Sunnyside" (NBC), "History of Them" (CBS) and more. Her previous theatre credits include playing Nina Rosario in In The Heights at the Kennedy Center and Collective Rage at MCC Theater. Ana is an Outer Critics Circle Award, Astaire Awards, and two-time Drama League Award nominee. Ana was named one of the New York Times' "30 under 30" and is a Theatre World Award winner for Best Actress. She is represented by UTA and 111 Media, Inc.

Bianca Marroquín has played Roxie Hart in the Broadway company of CHICAGO off-and-on over the last 20 years, with over 4,000 performances. Now, for Broadway's return, she joins a short list of legendary women who have both played Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly in the show - including Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Ruthie Henshall. She first played "Roxie Hart" in 2002 in Mexico City's Spanish-language production, soon thereafter she was invited to join the Broadway company where she made history becoming the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway! Her other Broadway credits including Daniela in In the Heights and Carmen in The Pajama Game. She recently appeared as Chita Rivera the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon.

Tony Award-winner Lillias White returns to CHICAGO after first appearing in the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton in the Broadway production in 2006. A Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner for her performance in The Life, Ms. White has appeared on Broadway in Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on this Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Fela! She's also made countless appearances throughout her illustrious career on film and television. Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! is available now.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Tickets are available in person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St). Box office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Tickets are also available at ChicagotheMusical.com

Buy tickets for Chicago now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.