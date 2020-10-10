Beth Leavel Discusses Her Upcoming Concert as Part of the Seth Concert Series on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Leavel also talked about what she's been up to since the start of the pandemic, the importance of voting, and more.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of your favorite stars' latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

On October 8, he chatted with Tony winner Beth Leavel who will headline concerts with Seth Rudetsky on October 11 (8pm) and 12 (3pm). BUY TICKETS TODAY!

Leavel talked about the concert in the interview!

"Fasten your seatbelts. You never know with Seth," Leavel said. "It's so thrilling to be able to sing in front of a mic and virtually be able to connect with you in any way, shape, or form. I can't wait."

She went on to talk about what fans can expect, although she says that she never really knows what Seth may throw at her.

"I'll sing some of my greatest 'hit'," she joked. "It's kind of thrilling, we'll segue into stories that I had no idea we were going to discuss, or he'll start playing a song and I'll sing as many lyrics as I know and then riff. But it's always so exciting and it's dangerously funny and wonderful."

Leavel said she has some songs plans, including her two "hits," but Seth has a book of her music and he will choose the majority of the setlist.

When asked about what she's wearing for the performance, Leavel revealed that she had not yet picked out an outfit.

"Do I have to wear pants? I probably have to wear pants. But, do I have to wear shoes?" she said. "I want to be comfortable, I'm in my house!"

Throughout the rest of the interview she talked about what she's been up to since the start of the pandemic, the importance of voting, and more. In addition, Richie walked through highlights of Beth's career, beginning with how she got her start.

Watch the full interview here!

Beth Leavel starred most recently in her 13th Broadway show, The Tony nominated and Drama Desk Winner for Best Musical, The Prom. She was awarded with Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for leading actress in a musical for her portrayal of Dee Dee Allen, a role written specifically for her. Beth also received a Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Award for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone on Broadway as well as receiving a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle award nomination for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It's You. Other Broadway roles include June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince's Showboat, and Anytime Annie (Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. She has made numerous appearances on television and in commercials. It was recently announced that Beth is slated to play Miranda Priestly in Elton John's upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway next season.

