Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber & Ephraim Sykes To Lead FIVE POINTS Concert At Feinstein's/54 Below

The new musicial, Five Points, which made its world premiere at Theater Latte Da in spring 2018, will be performed in concert September 16 at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Directed by three-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), the cast will feature Tony award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom), Tony nominees Christopher Sieber (Shrek) and Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud), Bobby Conte Thorton (A Bronx Tale), Kelli Barrett (Getting The Band Back Together), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Anastacia McClesky (Waitress), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud), Danyel Fulton (Jasper in Deadland), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful), Crystal Kellogg (Finding Neverland), Tony LePage (Come From Away), Jeremy Davis (Frozen), Jonathan Shew (Bandstand), Saint Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud), Avery Smith (Beautiful), and Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island).

Inspired by the confluence of African-American and Irish cultures in New York City during the Civil War, Five Points tells the story of two men-Willie Lane, a young African-American performer at the famed Almack's Dance Hall, and John Diamond, an Irish immigrant and former jig champion, who risk everything for their families in pursuit of the American Dream.

The complete creative team includes 2018 Relentless award winner Harrison David Rivers (book), Ethan D. Pakchar (music), and Douglas Lyons (lyrics and music), with music direction by Ted Arthur (The Prom). Though tickets are sold out there's information on the waitlist at 54below.com





