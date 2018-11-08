Ben Steinfeld, Emily Young & More Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Click Here for More Articles on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced complete casting for Fiasco Theater's new production of Merrily We Roll Along, book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Fiasco's production will be directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody, is based on and with additional material from the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and will feature Music Direction & Orchestrations by Alexander Gemignani and Choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The company of six includes Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Jessie Austrian, Brittany Bradford, Fiasco company member Paul L. Coffey, Manu Narayan, Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld and Fiasco company member Emily Young.

The creative team for Merrily We Roll Along includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Christopher Akerlind (Lighting Design) and Peter Hylenski (Sound Design).

Performances will begin on Saturday, January 12 at 7:30PM with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 19, 2019. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

With Fiasco's one-of-a-kind imagination, this audacious musical about a trio of friends in showbiz who fall apart and come together over two decades emerges as newly personal and passionate. The ensemble brings to life a reimagination of Furth and Sondheim's creation in an emotionally rich new production that confronts the pains and pleasures of fame, fortune, and old friends.

Roundabout reunites with the acclaimed Fiasco Theater following their 2015 production of Into the Woods, which Entertainment Weekly called "Pure Stage Magic! A wildly inventive, emotionally gut-punching, delightfully off-kilter production" and Ben Brantley of The New York Times exclaimed "Truly enchanting.... I fell head over heels."

In the fall of 2015 Roundabout partnered with Fiasco to provide a residency for them to begin experimenting with Merrily. Fiasco was officially named Roundabout's Company in Residence in the fall of 2016, and since then they have continued to work on their vision of the musical with Roundabout over multiple workshops and readings.

In addition to the acclaimed revival of Into the Woods in 2015, Roundabout has a long relationship with Stephen Sondheim having produced five Tony Award-nominated Sondheim revivals including Company (1995), Follies (2001), Tony Award® winning Assassins (2004), Pacific Overtures (2004) and Sunday in the Park with George (2008). In 2005, Roundabout honored Sondheim with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre for the indelible impact his life's work has made on the theatre and in 2009, Roundabout presented a one-night only gala concert reading of A Little Night Music. In 2010, Roundabout presented a special Broadway musical tribute to Sondheim entitled Sondheim on Sondheim conceived and directed by Into the Woods' librettist James Lapine and in the same year, renamed Broadway's Henry Millers' Theatre in honor of Mr. Sondheim.

