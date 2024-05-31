Ben Platt's New Album 'Honeymind' Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony award-winning actor and singer Ben Platt has just dropped his third studio album, Honeymind. As previously announced on social media, the album is inspired by a hike he took with his fianceé, Noah Galvin.

On a recent appearance on Seth Meyers, he told the host that the idea for the title came after taking some chocolate mushrooms.

"We indulged in that and I was feeling quite loose and happy...I started to think about my love for him and what that does to my mental state. And I imagined the inside of my head (like you do when you're taking mushrooms) and I thought about all of these jagged things kind of jutting out and sharp corners and things that make you stressed and anxious...love doesn't take them away or make them disappear but coats them in something that makes it a little sweeter...obviously that felt like honey to me."

The title, Honeymind, came out of this experience.

Currently, Platt is also playing a residency at the newly reopened Palace Theatre, which runs from May 28 through June 15.

Listen to the album now!

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released two albums previously – 2019’s Sing To Me and 2021’s Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.