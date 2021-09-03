Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg and Stephen Chbosky to Take Part in DEAR EVAN HANSEN Screening & Conversation at 92Y

Join Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning actor Ben Platt, actress Amandla Stenberg, and director Stephen Chbosky for a special advance screening of one of the most highly anticipated new films of the fall, Dear Evan Hansen - followed by a conversation.

Based on Levenson's era-defining Broadway musical (also starring Platt), Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a high school senior searching for acceptance and belonging amidst the cruelty of the social media age. Hear the stars and creators discuss bringing the Broadway megahit to the screen, why its story and music continues to resonate so deeply with people of all ages, stories from behind the screen, and much more.

In Person - Screening and ConversationSunday, September 12, 5:30 pm ET

Online - Conversation OnlySunday, September 12, 7:45 pm ET