Ben Davis, Carmen Cusack, & Robert Cuccioli Will Lead SWEENEY TODD At The Muny

The Muny has announced casting for their production of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd.

Carmen Cusack will star as Mrs. Lovett, Robert Cuccioli as Judge Turpin, and Ben Davis will take on the title role.

More casting is expected to be announced at a later date.

The spine-tingling American musical masterpiece makes its long-awaited Muny debut. Set in 19th century London,a??Sweeney Todd has captivated audiences around the world with its murderous melodies and a haunting tale of love, revenge and hilarious mayhem. Considered to be one of the greatest scores in Broadway history, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical offers both thrills and laughs and is guaranteed to be an unforgettable night at The Muny.

The original production of Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) on March 1, 1979 in a production directed by Harold Prince. The musical won eight 1979 Tony Awards including Best Musical of the Year and ran for 557 performances.

For tickets and more visit https://muny.org/show/sweeney-todd/.

BEN DAVIS (Sweeney Todd)

Muny: 1776, Guys and Dolls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Oklahoma!; Spamalot and South Pacific. Tony Honor (Ensemble) for his work in Baz Luhrmann's Broadway production of La Bohème (Marcello). NYC: Lady in the Dark (NY City Center Encores!), Call Me Madam opposite Carmen Cusack, Dear Evan Hansen, Violet, A Little Night Music, Les Misérables and Thoroughly Modern Millie. National tour: The Sound of Music and Spamalot. Other favorites include Kiss Me, Kate for the BBC at London's Royal Albert Hall and Kurt Weill's Knickerbocker Holiday opposite Kelli O'Hara and Victor Garber at Lincoln Center (recorded live) and in concert opposite Ms. O'Hara with Ted Sperling. TV/Film: NBC's Annie Live!; Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU; Woman in the Window, Boogie, The Magic Flute (directed by Kenneth Branagh), A Hand of Bridge, Blue Bloods, 30 Rock and Numb3rs. Concerts: Philly Pops, RTÉ Orchestra, Tanglewood, Caramoor and many others.



CARMEN CUSACK (Mrs. Lovett)

Broadway: Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star (Tony Award nomination), Flying Over Sunset (Clare Boothe Luce). Streaming/Film: Facebook series, Sorry For Your Loss (recurring opposite Janet McTeer and Elizabeth Olsen), TriStar's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (opposite Tom Hanks). Cusack studied opera at the University of North Texas, which gave her its first honorary baccalaureate degree in 2018.



ROBERT CUCCIOLI (Judge Turpin)

Muny: 42nd Street. Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, FANY and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards), Les Misérables and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Some favorite off-Broadway credits include A Touch of the Poet, The White Devil, Caesar and Cleopatra (Caesar), And the World Goes 'Round (Outer Critics Circle Award), Rothschild & Sons (London's Offie nomination), Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris and White Guy on The Bus. Robert has performed at such notable regional theatres as The Guthrie, Paper Mill Playhouse, The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ, Shakespeare Theatre Company (Lorenzaccio, Helen Hayes nomination), McCarter Theatre Center, George Street Playhouse, Ford's Theatre (1776, Helen Hayes nomination). Television: The Sinner, Elementary, White Collar, Sliders, Baywatch, Guiding Light. Film: Celebrity, The Stranger, The Rest of Us, Impossible Monsters, Columbus on Trial.

