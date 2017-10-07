Behind the Scenes Footage of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Almost Like Praying' to Air on Telemundo

Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda assembled an all-star group of Latino artists for his new benefit song, "Almost Like Praying," which was RELEASED late Thursday across digital music retailers and streaming services. All proceeds of the tune will go to HispanicFederation.org, to benefit hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, where at least 34 people have died and millions more remain without electricity, food and clean water.

Miranda has just announced that behind the scenes footage from the making of the star-studded video will air tonight as a fundraiser on Telemundo at 7PM EST.

There are so many stories from the making of #AlmostLikePraying, we made a fundraiser of the footage.

Tonight at 7pm EST on Telemundo. pic.twitter.com/5hy0jLKaqj - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 7, 2017



"Almost Like Praying" samples "Maria" from West Side Story, opening with the lyrics "Say it loud and there's music playing; say it soft and it's almost like praying." Throughout the song, the talented group of artists list the names of all the towns in Puerto Rico. Watch the music video for the song below and check out the song's lyrics here

