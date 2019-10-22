Becky Gulsvig Will Play Beverley Bass in COME FROM AWAY on Broadway
Fresh from her role as Beverley Bass in Come From Away on tour, Becky Gulsvig will take over the role on Broadway, beginning November 12.
She replaces original cast member Jenn Colella who will depart the production on November 10.
Gulsvig has appeared on Broadway in School of Rock, Legally Blonde and Hairspray. Off-Broadway she was seen in Disenchanted! In addition to Come From Away, she was on the National Tours of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Legally Blonde.
COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
