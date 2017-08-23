Be in the Room Where it Happens! New Block of Tickets On Sale Next Week for HAMILTON in Chicago

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway In Chicago announced today that a new 16 week block of tickets for Hamilton at The PrivateBank Theatre (18 W. Monroe) will go on-sale Tuesday, August 29. Tickets will be available for performances through April 29, 2018.

Tickets for the new block will go on sale on Tuesday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at The PrivateBank Theatre Box Office, the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line (800-775-2000) and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com. The PrivateBank Theatre Box Office will be open for advance sales from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 12 tickets per household for performances January 9 through April 29, 2018. Tickets range from $65 - $190 for regular performances with select number of premium seats available for all performances. There will continue to be an online lottery for forty-four (44) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery seat locations vary per performance but will always include seats in the first row. Visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com/HamiltonLotteryFAQ or download the new official Hamilton app at HamiltonBroadway.com/app for more lottery information.

There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases should be made through authorized Broadway In Chicago outlets.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on Hamilton, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical, and the official app for Hamilton is now available for download at HamiltonBroadway.com/app, which offers an app-based show lottery, stickers, camera filters, a merchandise store, music, news, tickets and exclusive content with Lin-Manuel and the Hamilton companies.

