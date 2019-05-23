Be More Chill Celebrates Journey to Broadway with Special Ticket Offer

To celebrate four years since the musical's world premiere and an unparalleled journey to the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway, the producers of the new musical sensation Be More Chill today announced special ticket prices available to fans for a limited time only.

Be More Chill debuted at the Two River Theater on May 30, 2015. That fall, Ghostlight Records released the Be More Chill (Original Cast Recording); by 2017, it had become clear that fans young and old from across the globe were connecting deeply with the show through Joe Iconis's now Tony Award-nominated score. Their unprecedented show of support propelled Be More Chill to a sold-out off-Broadway limited engagement in the summer of 2018, and finally to the musical's Broadway opening night on March 10, 2019.

For the next two weeks only, tickets at special prices can be purchased for all performances through July 7. Visit www.BeMoreChillMusical.com for more information.

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

The cast of Be More Chill features Will Roland as Jeremy; George Salazar as Michael; Stephanie Hsu as Christine;Gerard Canonico as Rich; Katlyn Carlson as Chloe; Tiffany Mann as Jenna; Lauren Marcus as Brooke; Britton Smith as Jake; Jason SweetTooth Williams as Mr. Heere - Mr. Reyes - Scary Stockboy; and Jason Tam as The Squip.Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, and Joel Waggoner are the company understudies.

The creative team features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II; lighting design by Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Ryan Rumery; projection design byAlex Basco Koch; hair and makeup design by Dave Bova; music direction by Emily Marshall; music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen; fight direction by J. David Brimmer; production supervision by SenovvA Inc.; casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA & Rebecca Scholl, CSA.

